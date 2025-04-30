Kanye West Attacks Kim Kardashian Over Child Custody: ‘I’m Gonna Get These …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

As you’re probably aware, Kanye West has been launching one tirade after another in recent months.

And sadly, some of them have targeted the mother of his children, Kim Kardashian.

In a series of recent tweets, Kanye accused Kim of sex trafficking and generally being a negligent parent to their three children.

Now, he’s taking things a step further by publicly vowing to challenge the couple’s custody arrangement.

Ye attends the Kenzo Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 23, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Kanye West warns Kim Kardashian: ‘I’m gonna go get these kids!’

In a new video posted by Hollywood Unlocked, a man who appears to be Ye (his face was completely covered by a mask, which is not unusual for the rapper) reveals his plan to challenge Kim for custody.

“[DJ] Akademiks put that battery in my back, bro. ‘Cause I was in the airport by myself … I’mma go get these kids, man,” West said, referring to his controversial interview with Akademiks.

“F–k all these f–got n–gas. I’m gonna get these kids, bro. I’m talking to the lawyers — it gets to the point where I don’t lose my f–kin’ mind where I got to get used to not seeing my kids,” the rapper ranted on.

This is, of course, not the first time that Ye has questioned the fairness of his custody arrangement with Kim.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attend the “Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology” Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for People.com)

Kanye’s previous anti-Kim tirades

In addition to the completely unfounded allegation of Kim engaging in child sex trafficking, Kanye has repeatedly claimed that his ex-wife is preventing him from seeing his children.

“I DONT WANT TO JUST ‘SEE’ MY KIDS. I NEED TO RAISE THEM. I NEED TO HAVE SAY SO OF WEAR [sic] THEY GO TO SCHOOL AND WHO THEIR FRIENDS ARE AND WHOS [sic] HOUSES THEY SLEEP OVER WEATHER [sic] MY DAUGHTERS WEAR LIPSTICK AND PERFUME,” he wrote in one since-deleted tweet, according to Page Six.

“ALL THESE RIGHTS HAVE BEEN TAKEN FROM ME BY THE KARDASHIAN MOB HULU AND DISNEY AND THE BIGGER AGENDA TO USE THE SELECTIVELY BRED BLACK CHILDREN TO BE PLATFORMS TO INFLUENCE BLACK PEOPLE,” West added.

He went on to question why none of his famous friends — including Donald Trump and Elon Musk — had offered to intervene on his behalf.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West attend the WSJ. Magazine 2019 Innovator Awards sponsored by Harry Winston and RÃ©my Martinat MOMA on November 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Lars Niki/Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards)

“Why is the celebrity world. Jay Z Beyoncé Kendrick Rihana [sic] [A$AP] Rocky included Trump Elon Why are you all watching and letting Kim take my kids from me in real time?” Kanye asked.

“Yall wanna say I’m acting out cause of things in my childhood But I don’t get to be a dad,” he continued, adding in a follow-up post:

“I HAVE TO SUPPRESS THE FACT THAT MY KIDS HAVE BEEN TAKEN FROM ME AND EVERYONE JUST WATCHES.”

Naturally, Kim has yet to respond to Kanye’s threats and allegations.

We can only hope that she’s followed Bethenny Frankel’s advice and hired a good legal team.