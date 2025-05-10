Miley Cyrus Breaks Silence on Alleged Family Feud: What is Actually Going On?!?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Miley Cyrus would like a moment of our time.

On Saturday, the artist released a rare statement about her family… amid chatter that she has been engaged in a long-time feud with both her parents, Tish and Billy Ray.

She felt a need to do so after the former stopped following her daughter on Instagram.

Miley Cyrus and Tish Cyrus attend SNL50: The Homecoming Concert at Radio City Music Hall on February 14, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

“I rarely comment on rumors, but my mama and I are too tight for anything to ever come between us,” Miley said about this parent on her Instagram Stories on May 10.

“She’s my best friend. Like a lot of moms, she doesn’t know how to work her phone and somehow unfollowed me-simple, coincidental, and uninteresting.”

After fans pointed out on social media that it appeared Tish had un-followed the singer the day before, Tish clarified in a comment that she had “no idea how that happened but it’s fixed now!”

The 57-year-old also noted on Twitter: “I would never unfollow Miley, her and I are as close as we’ve always been.”

Miley Cyrus, Tish Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus attend MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Dolly Parton at Los Angeles Convention Center on February 8, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The relationship between Miley and father Billy Ray has been a lot more tenuous for awhile now.

That’s partly what happens after one side refers to the other as The Devil.

Miley, in this latest message, acknowledged the “challenges” she and her dad have faced of late, but emphasized:

“Now, in my thirties, family is my priority above all else. I’m at peace knowing bridges have been built and time has done a lot of healing. Grateful for the good health and love that flows through my family.”

Miley Cyrus performs on stage during the 66th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 4, 2024. (Photo Credit: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Earlier this year, after Billy Ray’s controversial Presidential inauguration performance, the Cyrus family made headlines when Trace Cyrus shared an open letter of concern addressed to the country artist.

“It seems this world has beaten you down and it’s become obvious to everyone but you,” the 36-year-old wrote in January.

“Me and the girls have been genuinely worried about you for years but you’ve pushed all of us away.”

For her part, Miley has been open about where things stand between her and Billy Ray; it seems complicated.

In a previous interview with David Letter, she said that her father provided her with “a map of what to do and what not to do, and he’s guided me on both.”

She added that she “also inherited the narcissism from my father.”

Billy Ray Cyrus and Miley Cyrus perform on the Pyramid stage on day five of Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 30, 2019 in Glastonbury, England. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images)

“Without my dad, I know — I mean, not just literally I wouldn’t be sitting in this chair, I wouldn’t exist — but I would not, who I am as a person, it wouldn’t exist. Because my dad, as a creative and as an artist in the way that his brain works, has always made me feel safer in my own mind because we’re very similar in our ideas,” Miley said.

“So I think a lot of his perspective on reality and on life, I’ve inherited from him, more so than the way that I was raised — which really, my mom raised me.”

She also stated back then:

“Honestly, my mom is my hero.”