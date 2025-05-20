Robyn Brown Drools Over “Yummy” Kody, Grosses Out the Internet

Reading Time: 3 minutes

You may wanna put down your lunch, celebrity gossip readers.

Because you may be in danger of losing it as you read this article very much further.

On the May 18 episode of Sister Wives, Kody and Robyn Brown enjoyed a day out with their children on the patriarch’s Wyoming ranch, as the brood was taking a break amid the many preparations for Garrison Brown’s funeral service.

(Yes, Kody garnered A LOT of backlash for this.)

Robyn and Kody Brown! On a horse! (TLC)

During a bit of down time, the spouses rode horses together, which prompted Robyn to reminisce about the first time she ever saw Kody on this type of animal.

“When I met Kody, I wouldn’t have guessed in a million years he was from a ranch,” Robyn said in a confessional, adding of her husband:

“He grew up on a ranch. He just doesn’t act like it. He doesn’t dress like it. He doesn’t talk like it.”

Added Robyn, drool nearly visible on her lips:

“I remember seeing him for, like, the first time at the ranch and seeing him on a horse. I had never seen him on a horse. And I was just like, ‘Whoa.'”

Kody and Robyn Brown have managed to stay together through the years. (TLC)

The TLC personality remembered being impressed with her longtime lover because he “knew what he was doing” and was “so in control.”

This was already borderline TMI territory, but then Robyn laughed and continued as follows:

“It’s a lot of fun. It’s rawr, you know. It’s yummy!”

Like we said above: we understand if you’ve lost your appetite in the wake of this quote. We just hope you’re able to keep all of your food down.

Robyn Brown looks a bit concerned in this Sister Wives scene. (Image Credit: TLC)

Roby, of course, legally exchanged vows Kody in 2014 after Kody left his first wife, Meri, at least in the official sense.

The decision ultimately allowed Kody to place Robyn’s children (from a previous relationship) on his health insurance and to legally adopt them as well.

At this point, however, Robyn is Kody’s sole remaining spouse — legal or spiritual or otherwise.

The two nearly split up in the wake of Meri, Christine and Janelle are choosing to leave Kody at different points over the last couple years.

Kody Brown is interviewed here by TLC. (TLC)

“He was hard, you know, and I had to sit there and explain this to him, that, ‘You were a moody butthole,” Robyn said on camera during this April 20 episode of Sister Wives, referring to the problems she and Kody encountered after his other wives walked away from him.

“Kody and I have done a lot of work to make sure our relationship survived all the splits,” she added on air at the time.

“Kody got into his head that my issues with him were because he didn’t have other wives.”

In general, Robyn said just has wanted her husband to be, you know, a kind and caring person. Which can be a major stretch for the guy.

“What I struggled with was how he was treating me,” Robyn told viewers. “I feel like Kody’s coming out of it. I’m just proud of us for surviving it.”

