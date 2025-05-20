George Wendt Cause of Death: Beloved ‘Cheers’ Star Passes Away at 76

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Sad news out of the world of television today, as one of the most beloved stars in the medium’s history has passed away.

For 11 seasons, George Wendt portrayed the quick-witted barfly Norm Peterson on the wildly popular sitcom Cheers.

Today, fans are mourning the loss of the affable star, who passed away peacefully in his sleep last night at the age of 76.

George Wendt walks the red carpet at The Second City Celebrates 50 Years of Funny at 1616 N. Wells Avenue on December 12, 2009 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for The Second City)

George Wendt’s loved ones share news of his passing

News of Wendt’s death comes courtesy of his family, who issued a statement via the actor’s reps.

“Beloved actor and comedian, George Wendt, best known for starring in the NBC hit comedy Cheers, has passed away,” publicist Melissa Nathan said today (per People).

“George was a doting family man, a well-loved friend and confidant to all of those lucky enough to have known him,” the spokesperson continued.

“He will be missed forever. The family has requested privacy during this time.”

George Wendt attends the Broadway opening night of “Elf” at the the Grand Hyatt on November 14, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Donna Ward/Getty Images)

No cause of death has been revealed at this time.

Wendt forged a career as TV’s most relatable everyman

Born in Chicago in 1948, Wendt got his start in that city’s famed Second City improv troupe.

Wendt went on to make a name for himself with small roles in films like My Bodyguard, and TV series like Taxi, Soap, and M*A*S*H.

In 1982, his career took off when he landed the role of Norm on what would eventually become one of the most popular sitcoms in television history.

In addition to he role on Cheers, Wendy portrayed Bob Swerski, one of the Chicago sports “superfans” from Saturday Night Lives’ popular “Da Bears” sketches.

Actor George Wendt throws out the ceremonial first pitch before the start of the Rays’ Opening Day game against the Toronto Blue Jays on April 3, 2016 at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Brian Blanco/Getty Images)

Cheers spawned the equally successful spinoff Frasier, on which Wendt briefly reprised his role. In 1995, he landed his own sitcom, The George Wendt Show, that ran for just eight episodes.

In addition to his television work, Wendt starred in films like Fletch, The Little Rascals, Outside Providence, Forever Young, Spice World, and Sandy Wexler.

He is survived by his wife, Bernadette Birkett, their three children, and his famous nephew, Jason Sudeikis.

Our thoughts go out to Wendt’s loved ones during this enormously difficult time.

Now, if you’ll excuse us, we’re off to hoist a frosty mug of ale in tribute to a bona fide TV legend.