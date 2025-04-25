Nathan Griffith Arrested (Again), Charged with Strangling Another Woman

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Nathan Griffith has once again been arrested. The charges are for domestic battery by strangulation.

If that sounds familiar, it should. It was not so long ago that Nathan pleaded guilty for strangling his sister.

His arrest was also for violating his probation.

In the wake of his arrest, ex Jenelle Evans is revealing her involvement, and describing having witnessed the arrest.

During a deleted scene from old ‘Teen Mom,’ Nathan Griffith confronted his ex. The two shared looks during a tense stand-off. (Image Credit: MTV)

Nathan Griffith arrested (again) on charges of strangling a woman (again)

On Thursday, April 24, The US Sun broke the news that authorities in Las Vegas had arrested Nathan Griffith the previous day.

Nathan’s arrest is on the charge of Domestic Battery by Strangulation and violating his probation.

Significantly, the probation is from the last time that he strangled someone.

In July of 2024, he pleaded guilty and agreed to the terms of his probation. Violating the charges means a minimum of 12 months behind bars, and possibly as much as double that.

Nathan Griffith has fallen on hard times since the years of his MTV stardom. (Photo Credit: MTV)

As for whether Nathan remains behind bars until spring 2026 (or beyond), this stems to a fight with 21-year-old girlfriend Anastasia Biddle.

Nathan and Anastasia, who is only 10 years older than Nathan’s son, Kaiser, have been sickening his followers with excessive PDA.

(They do that creepy thing where they cover each other’s eyes if there’s nudity in a movie)

On Wednesday, he went Live to share whatever the opposite of PDA is.

He filmed and streamed as Anastasia insisted that he get out of her car. Apparently, things only grew worse as the night went on.

Jenelle Evans on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. (MTV)

This is where Jenelle Evans enters the story

Jenelle Evans took to TikTok to share a lengthy video detailing how Nathan called her at around 7 in the evening on Wednesday.

“He said, ‘I need help. I usually don’t ask for help but I need help,’” she quoted.

“‘She ended up leaving the house and now I need to leave before she calls the cops on me.’”

Jenelle continued: “I said, ‘What did you do? Did you make her mad, did you cheat on her?’

He’s like, ‘She thinks I cheated on her, but also, I’ve been drinking’ which he knows he’s not supposed to do because he’s on probation.”

Following that uncharacteristically sensible reply, Jenelle ended up offering Nathan a place to crash for a few days. But when he was about to get into the rideshare, the police were waiting.

“He was crying his eyes out and was like, ‘I don’t want to get arrested again, I’m gonna get arrested again!’” Jenelle narrated.

“I said, ‘Well, you shouldn’t be drinking, that’s your fault. But if you didn’t hit her, you need to go talk to them and tell them that.”

Nathan has a lengthy history of arrests like this one. His sister was not even the first woman to accuse him of strangulation in 2023 — that was a girlfriend in February. (Yes, he was also married at the time)

However, it seems that Jenelle is willing to entertain the idea that Nathan is innocent of the domestic violence charge.

Jenelle Evans opens up to Teen Mom: The Next Chapter viewers. (MTV)

Eventually, Nathan could no longer hide from arresting officers

According to Jenelle, she spent hours video chatting with Nathan. Tearful and fearful, he refused to go out — and police forced the issue.

“Even though he wasn’t resisting when they arrived,” she complained.

“They promised Nathan, ‘We’re just gonna talk to you.’ But then as soon as he would open the door they would be like, ‘Put your hands up.’”

Though Jenelle giggled at times, she emphasized that it was “really sad.” She also reminded followers that Nathan has PTSD.

It is important to emphasize that trauma and ensuing mental illness do not excuse domestic violence or … anything else that Nathan may or may not have done.