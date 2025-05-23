Kim Kardashian Robbery Verdict: No Suspects Headed to Prison In Connection With $6 …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Back in 2016, Kim Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint during a trip to Paris.

Today, Kim can finally put the incident behind her, as the mastermind behind the robbery has been convicted, along with six of his accomplices.

The verdict was delivered Friday afternoon in a Paris courtroom, but due to a bizarre loophole, none of the thieves responsible for the $6 million heist will be headed to prison.

Eight of ten defendants convicted of armed robbery, but none will be sent to jail

The ringleader of the thieves, 69-year-old Aomar Aït Khedache was sentenced to eight years behind bars, with five of those years suspended.

Three who were accused of participating in the most egregious aspects of the robbery received seven years, with five of those years were suspended.

Two other suspects were acquitted of any wrongdoing.

Due to the amount of time they served ahead of today’s verdict none of the suspects will be headed to prison.

Yes, French bureaucracy rendered today’s verdict somewhat anti-climactic. The start of the trial was delayed for so long that the convicted robbers have already paid their debt to society.

Kim Kardashian issues statement in wake of unorthodox trial

Kim issued a statement in response to today’s verdict, and in spite of the unusual outcome, she seems satisfied that justice was served.

“I am deeply grateful to the French authorities for pursuing justice in this case. The crime was the most terrifying experience of my life, leaving a lasting impact on me and my family,” she said in a statement.

“While I’ll never forget what happened, I believe in the power of growth and accountability and pray for healing for all. I remain committed to advocating for justice, and promoting a fair legal system.”

Kim testified during the trial and called the robbery the most terrifying experience of her life.

“I was still in such shock, because honestly a lot of terrorist attacks were going on in the world and me and my friends were talking about what was going on in the world,” she said.

“I didn’t get what was happening and I didn’t get it was about my jewelry, even though they specifically asked for my ring.”

From there, Kim recalled being forced onto the bed, where her hands were bound together with zip ties.

“At that point I was sure that’s when they were going to shoot me,” she continued. “So I said a prayer for my family and my mom and my sister and best friend. I absolutely did think I was gonna die.”

Thankfully, Kim was not badly injured, and the thieves — whom the French media dubbed the “Grandpa Robbers” due to their advanced age — were eventually apprehended.

The wheels of justice may have turned slowly in this case, but hopefully, Kim and her loved ones can breathe a little easier today.