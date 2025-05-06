Pamela Anderson Dazzles in Bold, ‘Barefaced’ Met Gala Look

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Pamela Anderson stunned with her “no-makeup” look on Monday.

The Baywatch legend was one of the show-stoppers at the 2025 Met Gala.

As an enduring cultural icon despite the occasional controversy, her appearance is often a hot topic.

This time, she’s turning heads with a “barefaced” look that isn’t necessarily what it seems.

Pamela Anderson attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025. (Photo Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Pamela Anderson rocked a bare face at the 2025 Met Gala

Despite her decades in the public consciousness, Pamela Anderson is only 57 years old.

Accompanied by Brandon Thomas Lee, one of her handsome sons, she attended the “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” Met Gala on Monday, May 5.

The celebration of Black dandyism was an interesting prompt for celebrities and the fashion experts who dress them.

Anderson wore a jewel-encrusted gown, dazzling on the carpet.

Pamela Anderson attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025. (Photo Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Anderson’s 2024 Met Gala was her debut at the fashion charity event.

This year was her second time attending.

In recent years, she has favored barefaced looks, opting out of the heavy makeup that defined her public image for so long.

Though some may not initially realize it, her Met Gala appearance is not entirely makeup-free — but it does look that way at first glance, which was intentional.

Pamela Anderson attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025. (Photo Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

What inspired her dazzling Met Gala look?

In a press release, iconic artist Pat McGrath spoke about collaborating with Pamela Anderson on this low-makeup glam look.

“Pam wanted to wear makeup again for the Met Gala, so we created a look that acknowledged her natural beauty but then took it to the next level,” the release described.

“We wanted to explore the next incarnation of natural — an elevation of natura– and to show how you can wear a full face of makeup but in a very fresh and beautiful way,” McGrath detailed, praising Anderson’s “spa-fresh skin” and “airy and lively” glow.

Pamela Anderson and handsome son Brandon Thomas Lee attend the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025. (Photo Credit: Savion Washington/Getty Images)

The way that the general public views and discusses makeup tends to have a strong gender divide. Or, more accurately, it tends to have a divide between those who wear makeup and those who never have.

Why? Because, too often, the appearance that someone claims to prefer in a prospective partner or ideal representative of “natural” beauty is not as makeup-free as the person means.

Just as with Pamela Anderson, there are many “natural” and “barefaced” makeup displays that do very much include makeup.

Often, people who claim to not like the appearance of makeup are referring to specific styles only — but simply do not realize it.

Pamela Anderson attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025. (Photo Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Not everyone is a fan

Notorious British tabloid The Daily Mail opted to refer to Anderson’s Met Gala ensemble as “frumpy.” It is not a compliment.

To be blunt, some critics are likely just reeling from seeing the actress not look like she did in the 1990s.

Not even famously ageless celebrities like Keanu Reeves or Paul Rudd look exactly how they did in that decade.