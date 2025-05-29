Liam Payne’s $32 Million Fortune Will Go to Ex Partner Cheryl Tweedy

Reading Time: 3 minutes

When Liam Payne passed away on October 16 of last year, he left behind a $32 million fortune.

Of course, because he was just 31 years old at the time of his passing, Liam also did not have a will prepared.

And now, the fate of the late One Direction singer’s fortune has been revealed.

British singer-songwriter Liam Payne and partner Cheryl pose on the red carpet on arrival for the BRIT Awards 2018 in London on February 21, 2018. (TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images)

Liam Payne’s former partner named administrator of his estate

From 2016 to 2018, Liam dated fellow British pop star Cheryl Tweedy, now known professionally as simply Cheryl.

The pair welcomed a child together, a son named Bear, who turned 8 in March.

Because she is the mother of Liam’s only child, Cheryl has now been named the administrator of his estate, alongside an attorney named Richard Mark Bray.

The arrangement was decided on May 1 but was revealed several weeks later, via court documents obtained by the BBC.

The outlet reports that Cheryl and Bray “manage the money, but they currently have limited authority and cannot distribute it.”

Cheryl and Liam Payne attend The BRIT Awards 2018 held at The O2 Arena on February 21, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)

Shortly after Liam’s passing, Cheryl issued a statement in which she paid tribute to her ex and urged observers to be respectful.

“As I try to navigate this earth-shattering event and work through my own grief at this indescribably painful time, I’d like to kindly remind everyone that we have lost a human being,” she wrote on social media.

“Before you leave comments or make videos, ask yourself if you would like your own child or family to read them,” she added.

The ups and downs of Liam’s brief life

In the wake of his split from Cole, Liam dated Maya Henry, who later wrote a novel inspired by their rocky relationship.

LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 28: Singer Liam Payne attends the World Premiere of “I Am Bolt” at Odeon Leicester Square on November 28, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

At the time of his death, he was in a relationship with Kate Cassidy, who parted company with Payne just days before he fell to his death from a hotel balcony in Argentina.

“Liam was in such a good headspace when I left Argentina,” the 26-year-old told The Sun in February.

“We were in such a great place, just full of love; he was so happy and positive. And I just can’t even believe the way things truly ended.”

Liam, of course, found success at an incredibly early age, releasing a slew of hits, first as a member of One Direction, and then as a solo act.

Sadly, as is so often the case with young stars, the pressure of it all proved to be too much in the end.

Our thoughts go out to Liam’s loved ones as they continue to mourn this terrible loss.