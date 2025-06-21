Anne Burrell Laid to Rest in New York City; Cause of Death Remains a Mystery

Reading Time: 3 minutes

On June, three days after the stunning death of Food Network star Anne Burrell, the beloved chef’s loved ones attended a private wake in New York City.

According to Page Six, the sad gathering took place on the Upper East Side of Manhattan.

Among those in attendance were Burrell’s husband, Stuart Claxton… along with famous chefs Scott Conant, Amanda Freitag and Marc Murphy.

The Real Housewives of New York City alum Kelly Bensimon and Queer Eye for the Straight Guy’s Carson Kressley also paid their respects to Burrell.

Anne Burrell attends the DiscOasis VIP Night at Wollman Rink, Central Park on June 18, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images for The DiscOasis)

The Food Network host — who passed away earlier this week at the age of 55 — was allegedly found inside her Brooklyn home next to “dozens of pills,” according to a report published by The New York Post on Thursday.

Her body was found by her spouse around 7 a.m., with Claxton quickly calling 911.

Paramedics then arrived on the scene, but not in time to save Burrell. She was pronounced dead before even being taken to a hospital.

To be clear, no cause of death has been confirmed at this time. We continue to await the official autopsy to be completed and reported to the public.

Anne Burrell attends the Food Network’s rooftop birthday party hosted by Alton Brown, Giada De Laurentiis, Bobby Flay and Ina Garten at Pier 92 on October 13, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for NYCWFF)

We learned on Tuesday, June 17 that Burrell had died earlier that morning.

“Anne was a beloved wife, sister, daughter, stepmother and friend — her smile lit up every room she entered,” her family said in a statement to various outlets.

“Anne’s light radiated far beyond those she knew, touching millions across the world. Though she is no longer with us, her warmth, spirit and boundless love remain eternal.”

The engaging personality kicked off off her small screen career as a sous chef on Iron Chef America. She went on to host her own show, Secrets of a Restaurant Chef, for nine seasons.

Anne Burrell and Rachael Ray attend the Blue Moon Burger Bash presented by Pat LaFrieda Meats hosted by Rachael Ray at Pier 97 on October 11, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for NYCWFF)

Other programs that also featured Burrell in prominent roles included Chef Wanted, Chopped and Food Network Star.

Her most recent stint at the network took place on House of Knives, which premiered just this past March.

However, Burrell will forever be best known for having been at helm of Worst Cooks in America, a show that featured amateur cooks trying to be transformed from rookies to kitchen experts.

Burrell is survived by Claxton and stepson Javier, as well as her mother, Marlene, and sister, Jane.

Anne Burrell speaks at Aperitivo presented by Mohegan Sun hosted by Anne Burrell during the Food Network New York City Wine and Food Festival presented by Capital One at Industry City on October 13, 2022 in the borough of Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images for NYCWFF)

Along with Bobby Flay and other celebrities, Rachael Ray opened up this week Burrell yesterday in a lengthy, personal and emotional tribute.

“I can’t quite believe it — such a strong, vibrant, fearless woman, so full of life and love, could be gone so soon,” Ray wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, June 18.

“Anne was a rockstar! I came to know her well through multiple seasons of Worst Cooks on Food Network, and she became so much more than a colleague.”

As mentioned previously, Burrell reached new levels of fame for cohosting Worst Cooks in America.

The chef did not return for the cooking competition’s latest season and had started taking acting classes.

One day prior her passing, Burrell took the stage for the first time for her improv comedy show at The Second City in Brooklyn.

May Anne Burrell rest in peace.