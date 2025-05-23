Josh Duggar is Allegedly a “Model Prisoner” Behind Bars

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Here is something we bet you’ve never read before about Josh Duggar:

The former reality star is on his best behavior these days.

As you are likely aware at this point, Duggar was found guilty of receiving child pornography in December 2021 and was then sentenced to a 12.5 year sentence behind bars.

Previously, we heard that the father of seven was going around and acting like a pompous A-Hole … which does seem to track.

In this handout photo provided by the Washington County Sheriffâ€™s Office, former television personality on “19 Kids And Counting” Josh Duggar poses for a booking photo after his arrest April 29, 2021. (Photo Credit: Washington County Sheriff’s Office via Getty Images)

Now, however?

An insider tells In Touch Weekly that Duggar is keeping his head down while an inmate at Federal Correctional Institution Seagoville, a low security prison located outside of Dallas, Texas.

“He’s pretty quiet and keeps to himself, other than the little hiccup with the cellphone,” a source close to the situation recently told this tabloid… referring to when Josh was found with a contraband phone and put into solitary confinement in 2023.

Added the report of Josh Duggar: “He’s been basically a model prisoner.”

Josh Duggar will be stuck behind federal bars for a VERY long time. No one feels sorry for him. (Image Credit: NBC)

Despite how Josh is apparently conducting himself at the moment, the convict’s commissary funds were restricted this spring after a staff member at the prison was “pranked.”

“Some sort of chemical convocation spilled on a staff member,” a source said at the time.

“We decided to restrict commissary until we figured out what happened or if it came from commissary. We found out who did it, but wanted to wait out the cycle so it fairly affected everyone.”

As for this update?

Josh and Anna Duggar on the now-defunct TLC reality show 19 Kids and Counting. (Image Credit: TLC)

It arrives several months after Duggar was accused of spending parents’ money on flashy items to make his life more comfortable behind bars.

“Truth is, Josh has been rescued by his folks so many times and he probably thinks he deserves the finer things,” an insider also told In Touch in December 2024.

“Jim Bob and Michelle are sick with worry and Josh is guilting them even more into sending him cash so he can buy the luxuries that would otherwise be unavailable to him and live in style…

“Not only is he going around in sunglasses and pricey sneakers … he’s also shopping for bath supplies and expensive skin creams, books and magazines, candy, soda and other comforts. The other inmates don’t have what he has, and it just makes Josh look smug and entitled.”

Josh Duggar leaves an Arkansas courtroom alongside his wife, Anna. (Getty)

Duggar previously tried and failed to overturn his sentencing, meaning the former TLC personality will absolutely serve out the duration of the sentence.

This attempt to change the outcome came after a jury of Duggar’s peers unanimously determined that he had downloaded sexually explicit photos and videos of children under the age of 12.

By all accounts, Josh is a pretty awful human being.

He is expected to remain behind bars at FCI Seagoville until 2032.