Kai Trump Creates Controversy With Birthday TikTok Video

Kai Trump, the eldest grandchild of President Donald Trump, turned 18 this week.

She’s set to graduate high school in a few weeks, and she’ll be playing golf for the University of Miami in the fall.

Needless to say, she has a bright future ahead of her (especially given the fact that her golf mentors include newly minted grand slam winner Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods, who’s currently dating Kai’s mother).

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland and Kai Trump talk on the on the ninth green prior to The Genesis Invitational 2025 at Torrey Pines Golf Course on February 12, 2025 in La Jolla, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

But some folks are worried that Kai’s social media content might wind up overshadowing her talents.

Kai Trump’s birthday video receives mixed response

Like most teens in 2025, Kai is active on TikTok and she celebrated her birthday by making a video with some friends.

“Last day being 17,” Kai captioned the clip below.

In the video, Kai and her friends lip sync to Nelly Furtado and Timbaland’s 2006 hit “Promiscuous Girl.”

“I’m all yours, whatchu waiting for?” Nelly Furtado sings on the track.

Timbaland replies, “Promiscuous girl, you’re teasin’ me. You know what I want, and I got what you need,” lines that Kai lip syncs as she leans into the camera.

As The Miami Herald reports, the comments on Kai’s video are a mixed bag, with some wishing her a happy birthday and others urging her to dial down the content.

“I am telling grandpa right now. Just kidding. You guys look amazing. Just be careful in this crazy world,” one user wrote.

“Beautiful young lady that doesn’t need to tease,” another added.

Kai Trump looks on prior to The Genesis Invitational 2025 at Torrey Pines Golf Course on February 12, 2025 in La Jolla, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

“You felt OK posting this?” a third asked, while a fourth chimed in, “The offers that will be coming in!”

“Does she even know what promiscuous means? Fire song tho,” one commenter remarked, while another joked, “Someone is going to have a talk with you soon.”

Kai seemed to have at least as many supporters as she had detractors.

“Ignore the loser comments,” wrote one such commenter. “Keep being you.”

At the end of the day, people’s feelings about Kai’s video probably have more to do with their political beliefs than with the content she posted.

We’re just happy teens are still listening to Nelly Furtado and Timbaland in 2025!