Josh Duggar Demands New, Free Attorney to Endlessly Fight His Conviction: I Wanna Go Free …

Disgraced former reality star Josh Duggar really does not like being in prison.

At present, he’ll remain behind bars where he belongs until late 2032 or beyond for receiving and possessing child sex abuse materials.

Clearly, he’s looking at the news and seeing success stories of other disgraced former reality stars. Why, he seems to wonder, can’t that be him?

So, Josh has filed new documents. As always, his goal is to overturn his conviction and leave prison.

Josh Duggar wants a new attorney

In addition to reportedly behaving as a model prisoner these days (in contrast to his days of possessing contraband), Josh Duggar is acting as his own attorney.

According to Arkansas’ KNWA Fox 24, he filed a motion on Tuesday with the US District Court for the Western District of Arkansas.

Josh is requesting a court-appointed attorney to help him continue to appeal to get his conviction overturned.

In the motion, Josh writes that he can no longer afford an attorney and thus needs a public defender.

“I am unable to afford counsel due to my current financial circumstances,” he wrote in the filing.

Josh expressed that he specifically needs this attorney to look for “constitutional violations” in his case.

This would then lead, he likes to hope, for a vacated verdict or reduced sentence.

Doesn’t Josh have a right to an attorney? Yes, but …

As we all remember from high school, the landmark case of Gideon v. Wainwright established the right to counsel under the Sixth and Fourteenth Amendments.

That is why the Miranda warning (which takes its name from a different landmark case) includes the right to an attorney — and the acknowledgement that this right extends even to those who cannot afford one.

This vital legal right is not unlimited, however.

It applies to criminal defendants (you do not get a free attorney to help you sue someone for being mean to you).

And while it applies to the first appeal after a conviction, SCOTUS has ruled that this right does not apply to discretionary appeals.

That is to say, to higher appellate courts deciding whether to review a lower court’s decision.

(Disclaimer: we are not legal scholars and an actual attorney could certainly explain this better)

Perhaps an actual attorney could explain why Josh believes that he is entitled to a new public defender at this stage.

He’s clearly desperate for any chance to get out of prison

Or perhaps this would be the purview of a psychologist, who might simply point out that the same cult that forged Josh into the monster that he is today also allowed him to escape legal consequences for many years. Now he’s facing reality, and the cult can’t shield him from that.

Meanwhile, Josh has to be watching the news as one disgraced former reality star who is a criminal allows other disgraced former reality stars to leave prison early.

Why not Josh? Well, if Jim Bob used his riches to pay for a $1 million dinner at Mar-a-Lago, it could be.

Let’s hope that such a horror never comes to pass.