Mia Threapleton: Kate Winslet’s Daughter Denies ‘Nepo Baby’ Allegations

Mia Threapleton might be on the verge of her big break.

The 24-year-old London native is the star of the new Wes Anderson film The Phoenician Scheme, which opens in select theaters today and nationwide next month.

And her performance as the novitiate daughter of Benicio Del Toro’s war profiteer is already drawing rave reviews.

But there’s a dark cloud hanging over Mia’s bright future, as she’s currently being plagued by the same two words that have irritated so many young stars of her generation:

Mia Threapleton poses during “The Phoenician Scheme” photocall at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 19, 2025 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Yes, as the daughter of Kate Winslet and filmmaker Jim Threapleton, Mia is often described as a nepo baby.

And while other up-and-comers with famous last names have embraced the label, Mia is fighting against it, insisting that she got to where she is by virtue of her talent, not her famous last name.

Mia Threapleton says she had normal upbringing, worked hard for her success

“I feel like it’s a misconception about me, considering who my mother is, that I grew up going to set or that I would know anything about this world because of her and what she does,” Threapleton recently told the Daily Mail, adding:

Mia Threapleton attends the “The Phoenician Scheme” red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 18, 2025 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

“That is not the case at all. I genuinely can count on not even two hands the amount of times I went to set as a kid. There were never scripts lying around the house.”

It’s obviously true that Mia would not be sharing the screen with some of the top stars of her day if she weren’t tremendously talented in her own right.

But as nepo babies before her have pointed out, there’s no harm in acknowledging one’s privilege.

In fact, doing so is an easy way to win the public’s favor and signal that your upbringing wasn’t as sheltered as it might seem.

Actress Allison Williams — the daughter of MSNBC host Brian Williams — famously proved that fact.

Mia Threapleton attends Focus Features’ “The Phoenician Scheme” New York Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on May 28, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

“All that people are looking for is an acknowledgment that it’s not a level playing field. It’s just unfair,” Williams told Vulture in an interview that’s come to serve as a guidebook for future nepo babies.

“Period, end of the story, and no one’s really working that hard to make it fair. To not acknowledge that me getting started as an actress versus someone with zero connections isn’t the same — it’s ludicrous. It doesn’t take anything away from the work that I’ve done. It just means that it’s not as fun to root for me.”

But Mia has opted for the path taken by Jaden Smith, Lily-Rose Depp, Jamie Lee Curtis, Kate Hudson, and a laundry list of other stars who have denied that they’ve enjoyed any special privileges as a result of their famous parents.

We understand it must be frustrating to work hard at a craft only to have your talents dismissed by folks who are overly fixated on your family tree.

But at the same time, an actor’s career ultimately lives and dies on their ability to win over the public, and a nepo baby admitting that they’ve enjoyed certain advantages is one of those rare occasions when the truthful move and the savvy move are one and the same.