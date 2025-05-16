Jenelle Evans & Farrah Abraham ATTACK Catelynn Lowell After She Expresses Support for …

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Jenelle Evans and Farrah Abraham are going to war against Catelynn Lowell.

Why? Because she feels sorry for Jace. Like the rest of us.

Just days ago, Jenelle and Farrah quashed their feud. Now, they’re teaming up against Catelynn.

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler appear here on an episode of Teen Mom. (MTV)

What did Catelynn Lowell say?

Many people suffer great misfortunes in life. Only a handful have the extreme bad luck to be Jenelle Evans’ child.

The former Teen Mom star has banished her eldest son, Jace, to Florida.

The 15-year-old must now must live with his absentee father, Andrew Lewis.

Getting away from Jenelle is a good thing. But is Jace in the best situation to address the long-term damage of growing up as Jenelle’s son?

Jenelle Evans offers her account of her two most recent breakups. (YouTube)

Naturally, people are talking about it. Some of those people are TikTok users.

And some of those people are Catelynn Lowell, Jenelle’s erstwhile Teen Mom castmate.

In the comments under one TikTok video, Catelynn wrote a very compassionate:

“I feel soooo bad for Jace.” (We all do)

On her Instagram Story, Jenelle Evans mocked anyone who might feel sorry for her teen son. Classy! (Image Credit: Instagram)

It’s the Jenelle Evans hypocrisy hour!

Well, Jenelle Evans is not happy to hear Catelynn Lowell expressing sympathy for Jace.

“Mentioning my sons name for clout?” Jenelle accused.

“I don’t do that when it comes to Carly @Catelynn Lowell.” (For the record, Jenelle frequently shares links to stories with headlines mentioning Carly)

She also mocked Catelynn on her Instagram Story, writing: “I feel so bad for poor Carly.”

Catelynn Lowell flashes a smirk here in a scene from a 2019 episode of MTV hit Teen Mom OG. (MTV)

“Dude, I don’t know. I haven’t spoken to her in years,” Jenelle complained on TikTok Live on Wednesday, May 14. “I just thought we were on civil terms.”

She continued: “So yeah, she just comes out of nowhere and says that online and I’m like, ‘I’m not over here commenting about your life and you just came out of nowhere being condescending.’”

Speaking of people who snap and rant at the slightest hint of criticism (real or imagined), Farrah Abraham weighed in.

To no one’s surprise, Farrah Abraham inserted herself into the conversation — accusing two former castmates of marrying each other as siblings. (Image Credit: Instagram)

Oh no, look who entered the chat

“I’m happy Jace is getting to spend time with his dad,” Farrah wrote.

“I feel SOOOOOO bad for Catelynn Lowell who married her brother & gave her child away at birth.”

She continued, rambling: “Yet has 3 kids at home & her oldest [Carly] does not want to speak to her at all.”

That is inane and … extremely Farrah. As Teen Mom fans are aware, Tyler and Catelynn’s parents did get together, after their kids were already a couple. They are not siblings. Please be serious.

Despite branding herself as an ally of women everywhere, Farrah Abraham shared a body-shaming message about her former castmate. Weird, twisted person. (Image Credit: Instagram)

Farrah, who likes to fancy herself as someone who empowers women, shared a message that repeatedly body-shamed Catelynn.

“Let’s also not forget to mention the Weight Watchers never worked.

The therapy never worked. Giving her baby away never worked. The horse therapy never worked,” the nasty text post reads.

The message continued: “Her man basically called her a heifer, and he is definitely playing for the other team! She’s huge! She’s a slob!”

To no one’s surprise, Farrah Abraham’s return to the ‘Teen Mom’ franchise ruffled many feathers. (Image Credit: MTV)

All of this over feeling sorry for Jace?

Just to be clear, Catelynn likely didn’t mean to fire the opening salvo in a war.

Normally, whether two women are friends or strangers, it is not “hostile” for one to feel sorry for a teen son who is having a hard time.

We do not expect Jenelle to understand this.

Her history suggests that she does not really understand right or wrong, let alone how someone should care about and show compassion for a child.

Farrah is often confused about many things.

However, she seems to be weighing in solely due to her recent obsession with attacking Catelynn and Tyler.