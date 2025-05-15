Hailey Bieber Posts ‘Relevant’ Cryptic Message as Justin Spirals on Social …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Hailey Bieber may be weighing in on her husband’s recent spree of alarming behavior.

We say “may be” because her message is veiled at best.

The cryptic post begins with “cry me a river” and becomes even less sympathetic as it continues.

After Justin’s recent outbursts and his apparent Mother’s Day shade, who could blame her?

Hailey Bieber attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025. (Photo Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Is Hailey Bieber finally speaking out?

On Tuesday, May 13, Hailey Bieber took to her Instagram Story to share a note — one seemingly from her childhood.

The message, scrawled across a page of a notebook, reads: “Cry me a river, build me a bridge and get over it.”

Despite the lack of a serial comma, that is a good line!

And she had a little modern addition to add.

On Instagram, Hailey Bieber shared her own writing — seemingly from decades ago — while labeling it “relevant” in May 2025. What does this mean? (Image Credit: Instagram)

Some outlets have inexplicably reported Hailey as having written “relatable” in text atop the photo of her old notebook.

(She also showed the cover of the notebook, which she had labeled as “Hailey Baldwin” and apparently “subject vary”)

However, what she actually wrote in the text was the word “relevant.”

Hailey Bieber attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025. (Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

How is the message ‘relevant’ now, and to whom?

Though Hailey met Justin Bieber when she was just a tween, the notebook likely dates back even further.

She could not possibly be talking about her now-husband in the notebook that, if we had to hazard a guess, is in the ballpark of 20 years old.

But by writing that it is “relevant” today, she has many people speculating that Hailey intends for this old message to be a veiled reference to her husband’s recent string of behavior.

Singer-songwriter Justin Bieber and his wife US model Hailey Bieber watch Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, February 11, 2024. (Photo Credit: PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

In recent months, Justin was seemingly unfollowed by his wife on Instagram.

He has repeatedly, in his own media and in posts by others, appeared to smoke from a bong. While there is no moral issue with this, his own history of substance abuse has fans concerned.

The fact that he’s posting these videos like an edgy 20-year-old with something to prove when he’s a grown father in his 30s isn’t exactly reassuring people, either.

Hailey Bieber attends the 2023 Baby2Baby Gala Presented By Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on November 11, 2023. (Photo Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

We don’t really know how she feels about Justin’s antics

To top it all off, Justin has posted multiple bizarre statements and has reportedly shuffled his social circle around. (According to one former friend, he is in a cult)

How does Hailey Bieber feel about all of this?

Maybe her cryptic message is about exactly this?

But it’s also possible that she’s not addressing fan worries about her husband — not directly or indirectly. She sees more of him than the rest of us do, after all.