Sean Penn’s ‘Rough’ Appearance Sparks Concerns Following Podcast …

It’s no secret that Sean Penn has lived a rough and tumble life.

Over the course of his 50-year career, Penn has been divorced three times and arrested many more, and there were times when his impressive body of work was overshadowed by his erratic behavior off camera.

Now, fans are concerned that all the years of hard living have caught up to the Oscar winner.

Sean Penn poses in the photo booth during AARP’s Annual Movies For Grownups Awards at the Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on February 08, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for AARP)

Sean Penn’s appearance raises concern among fans

Penn is now 64, and while he continues to work steadily, he keeps a much lower profile these days than he did in the early days of his career.

So when Penn appeared on journalist Louis Theroux’s popular podcast this week, many viewers hadn’t laid eyes on him in years.

And as Parade magazine points out, it seems that quite a few were distressed by his appearance.

“Homeboy sure looks rough,” the outlet quotes one viewer as saying.

“2 years younger than me and looks a decade older!” another X user agreed.

Sean Penn speaks onstage during a CAA Screening and Filmmaker Q&A of “September 5” in Los Angeles at Creative Artists Agency on December 08, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

“I’m his age. My 95 year old father looks younger than him,” a third chimed.

“64 going on 90,” a fourth remarked, while a another echoed, “That’s a hard 64.”

Needless to say, that’s probably not the sort of response that Penn was hoping for from his first high-profile interview in several years.

In his far-ranging conversation with Theroux, the actor didn’t mention any health issues or struggles in his personal life, so the concerns of viewers might be unwarranted. After all, everyone ages differently.

Sean Penn attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Paramount Pictures’ “September 5” at Paramount Pictures Studios on November 14, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images)

Sticking to the issues

And Penn would probably prefer that the public refrain from any comment on his appearance and instead focus on the substance of his conversation with Theroux.

“I think the people will look back and see that he was extremely smart for his time and what it valued. But what he values is so base that I won’t equate that with intelligence. It’s truly void of soul.” Penn said of Donald Trump at one point, adding:

“It actively engages in cruelty, often. And to watch that…You know, when we talk about, whether it’s what Elon Musk is doing now for him, with him, I don’t know if there’s any thought behind it at all—except to value destruction of things and people.

“I can’t associate that with any intelligence that’s going to do humankind any good.”

They may not be fans of one another but Penn and Trump have a lot in common: For one thing, if you’d asked us 30 years ago, we wouldn’t have guessed that they’d still be making headlines in 2025!