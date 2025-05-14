Gwendlyn Brown: Sister Wives Ripped Me Off!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Gwendlyn Brown is taking fans behind the scenes of Sister Wives.

In a new interview with Teen Vogue, the daughter of Christine and Kody Brown explained how she was “super into” the filming of this TLC reality show when she was a young child and it was first released.

One reason, Gwendlyn now admits?

Gwendlyn Brown has something to say in this Sister Wives confessional. (TLC)

“We just got thrown into fame and thrown into money. And I stopped wanting and needing things,” the 23-year old said, admitting it helped the Browns get out of “a poverty situation” when the series began.

“Life is a lot easier for a kid that’s not going hungry. It was quite a blessing initially,” she added.

This may have been a net positive, but Brown also claimed that she and her 17 siblings didn’t receive direct compensation.

“The network only paid the parents,” she told this outlet. “I’m not sure if they did or didn’t expect the parents to pay us kids, but we weren’t paid.”

More than two years after first coming out as bi on social media, Gwendlyn Brown shared that she is bisexual on an episode of Sister Wives. Good for her! (TLC)

To be fair, we aren’t certain why sorts of rules, regulations were in place at the time when it came to how minors could be paid by networks.

According to Gwendlyn — who got married in July 2023 — it was her mom who stepped in to rectify this situation.

Christine made the decision to pay her kids “a certain amount per day or half-day of camera time,” Brown says.

While Gwendlyn doesn’t know exactly how much she’s earned over the years, she claimed “it certainly hasn’t been a fair share.”

Christine Brown is all smiles in this Sister Wives scene. (TLC)

A spokesperson for TLC told Teen Vogue that “compensation is handled in accordance with contractual commitments and applicable labor laws and regulations,” yet declined to address the specifics of contract agreements.

We’ll need to just make assumptions or remain in the dark for now.

The Brown family, which has been mourning the loss of Garrison over the past year-plus, rarely addresses its finances in public.

Christine, however, noted that money was set aside for the kids’ college funds and cars… but confirmed Gwendlyn and her siblings were NOT paid when the Sister Wives started out.

The series premiered way back in 2010 and has undergone quite a few changes in the past few years. Most notably?

There are no more sister wives! Christine, Janelle and Meri Brown have all left Kody, leaving him married only to (poor) Robyn.