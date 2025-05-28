Dianna Agron’s New Accent Draws Unflattering Hilaria Baldwin Comparisons

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Dianna Agron is getting compared to Hilaria Baldwin.

Folks, this is not a compliment.

A few years back, Hilaria skyrocketed to infamy with a bizarre — and, many accused, phony — changing accent.

People love Dianna. But that doesn’t mean that the perplexing accent in her latest video isn’t eliciting questions.

Dianna Agron attends the Nina Ricci Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025-2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 07, 2025. (Photo Credit: Pierre Mouton/Getty Images for Nina Ricci)

During a recent chat with Vanity Fair, Dianna Agron chatted while preparing for a celebratory lunch.

VF shared the video to Instagram, resembling a high-end, team effort version of a Get Ready With Me clip.

Dianna began the interview by speaking in French.

And, even when she spoke in English, he voice sounded distinctively different.

To be blunt, Dianna sounds in the video like an American who has adopted a voice pitch and inflection from spending a lot of time in Europe.

Or, more accurately, like someone who is affecting a transatlantic accent, usually to advertise being well-traveled or to grasp at an antiquated standard of sophistication.

Dianna Agron is, for the record, from Georgia.

Not the country that Russia borders (and, in part, occupies), but the southern US state. The Georgia where the Real Housewives of Atlanta live.

Dianna Agron attends the Chanel Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 28, 2025. (Photo Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Critics quickly took to social media to comment that Dianna sounds like a “girl who spent a semester in Paris.”

Several drew comparisons to Alec Baldwin’s wife, with lines like: “It’s giving Hilaria,” and: “Babe wake up there’s a new Hilaria.”

One particularly harsh jab reads: “

Ah yes, I believe this is a graduate from the Hilaria school of acting.”

Though it wasn’t necessarily the franchise that she wanted, ‘The Baldwins’ has made Hilaria Baldwin into a reality TV star. Of sorts. (Image Credit: TLC)

These comparisons stem from how, in 2020, Hilaria became a viral sensation due to her accent. She at one point seemed to forget basic English words during an interview.

People were not making fun of an immigrant for slowly adapting to life in America. Hilaria is from Boston. Though she spoke repeatedly of the time that her family spent in Spain, these were memories of vacations from her childhood.

Some of the backlash certainly went too far.

But the underlying perception that Hilaria was an inauthentic person has remained long after her accent faded.

Dianna Agron attends the “Charles Finch & Chanel Pre-BAFTA party” at 5 Hertford Street on February 15, 2025. (Photo Credit: Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images)

Maybe fans shouldn’t be too harsh on Dianna Agron, though?

In addition to not making any claims to not remember words in her native tongue or implying that she’s not really from the US, Dianna has some solid reasons for sounding different.

Commenters were quick to point out that she has lived elsewhere for years.

Her boyfriend, Harold Ancart, is from Belgium. It is normal for partners to pick up on each other’s accents, inflections, and more.

As for speaking French at the beginning of the clip … well, she was preparing for a lunch in honor of a director’s Cannes debut.

Regardless of how you feel about the language, that is an appropriate venue for speaking French.