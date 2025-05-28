Stefon Diggs: New England Patriots Address Video Featuring Unknown Substance, Bikini-Clad …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Well, Stefon Diggs has yet to play a single down for the New England Patriots, but the team has already been forced to address his latest controversy in a press conference.

Yes, earlier this week, video of Diggs entertaining some guests on a boat went viral on social media.

That might sound innocent enough, but the guests in question were a squad of handsy bikini-clad women who addressed him as “daddy,” and the entertainment was a mysterious pink substance in a plastic bag.

Stefon Diggs of the Minnesota Vikings attends SiriusXM at Super Bowl LII Radio Row at the Mall of America on February 1, 2018 in Bloomington, Minnesota. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

To Diggs credit, his rumored girlfriend Cardi B was also on the boat, and she didn’t seem to mind all the attention he was receiving.

But the same can’t be said of Patriots coach Mike Vrabel, who was forced to address the controversial video during a press conference today.

Mike Vrabel says Patriots players need to ‘make great decisions’

Vrabel did not reveal if the team planned to investigate the matter or take any disciplinary action against Diggs.

Stefon Diggs attends the Jean Paul Gaultier Haute couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 05, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

“It’s something that we’re aware of and obviously we want to make great decisions on and off the field,” he said when asked about the video.

“We’re hoping with our time out on the field today — and when we don’t have a script and we’re on the call periods — that we’re making great decisions,” Vrabel continued, adding:

“The message will be the same for all our players, that we’re trying to make great decisions. And any conversations that I’ve had with Stefon will remain between him and I and the club.”

Needless to say, Vrabel would probably rather be talking about football than yacht parties and mysterious pink powders.

Stefon Diggs is seen front row at the Gucci Men’s Spring Summer 2025 Fashion Show during the Milan Fashion Week Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 at Triennale di Milano on June 17, 2024 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images for Gucci)

Especially when said pink powder is being doled out by a player who could be the missing puzzle piece that will enable the Pats to end their playoff drought — but who is, at the moment, something of a walking question mark.

There were times in his career when Diggs was one of the NFL’s top receivers.

But the Maryland native will turn 32 next season, and the Pats will be the fourth team of his NFL tenure. Adding to the skepticism is the fact that Diggs’ production has been steadily declining in recent years, and his 2024 season was shortened by an ACL tear.

Maybe his secretive romance with Cardi will be a stabilizing influence for Diggs, who has a reputation as a bit of a diva.

However, “yacht party with models and mystery bags” doesn’t exactly scream “stable new era in one’s life and career.”

But hey, the NFL is notoriously unpredictable. And the guy who spends the summer partying on the high seas might spend the autumn dismantling opposing defenses.