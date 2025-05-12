David Woolley Delves Into First Wife’s Suicide in Candid Sister Wives Scene

Reading Time: 3 minutes

David Woolley and Janelle Brown have something in common.

Something just horrible and personal and oh so painful in common.

As most Sister Wives fans know at this point, Garrison Brown took his own life in March 2023, a devastating development that the show focused on at length on the latest two episodes.

Not all Sister Wives fans are aware of the following, however…

David Woolley has made Christine Brown one very happy lady. (TLC)

… Woolley’s first wife also committed suicide.

“I blame myself,” David told Christne Brown on the May 11 installment of the TLC series… as they had a heart-to-heart about Janelle and Kody Brown’s son and what happened with Garrison last year.

To be clear, Woolley didn’t know Garrison well at the time of his passing.

But he knows and understands this feeling of loss. All too well.

Christine Brown has found her soulmate. His name is David Woolley. (Image Credit: TLC)

“My wife, my kids’ mother, she took her life,” Woolley said on air, referring to his eight children. “One of the hardest things I’ve ever done was to tell my kids that their mother wasn’t coming home.”

Woollley was married for 20 years before his first spouse died in 2012 — and he remembered asking his sister, “What do I do?” when he learned his wife was gone.

“She’s like, ‘You need to tell them.’ And I told them,” the reality star said before getting choked up on camera. “It was the hardest thing, crying, realizing that she wasn’t coming back.”

It’s been over a decade, but Woolley admits he feels like he “let my kids down” and this is why he “still” grows “emotional” when the topic comes up.

May Garrison Brown forever rest in peace. (Image Credit: TLC)

Janelle has broken down many times over her son, of course. She explained last week why she and Kody decided to bury Garrison in Wyoming.

“Their mom was really special. I’ve seen enough of David’s home videos [to know],” Christine said in a confessional, adding:

“She loved her kids and there’s so many happy moments and happy memories. I’m glad they have the home videos of them, so they remember because I think without those, I think they forget because it’s so sad.”

David proposed to Christine in April 2023 after the two started dating in the fall of 2022.

“I was married to their mother for 20 years when depression got a hold of her,” David wrote via Instagram back then sharing photos of his eight children and 10 grandchildren.

“So I have been a single dad for 11 years. Yes, I dated since then but never went anywhere. … I’m really excited to be with Christine the future is really bright!!”

David Woolley is featured in this scene from Sister Wives. (Image Credit: TLC)

At this point, Woolley and Brown seem extremely happy together.

We’ll learn more about him in Christine’s upcoming memoir.

On this emotional episode, Christine could barely keep it together when talking about Garrison and all she will miss out on moving forward.

“I’m never going to be a grandma to his kids. Never,” she said through tears.

Sister Wives airs on TLC Sundays at 10/9c.