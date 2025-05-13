Cassie Ventura Testifies Against Diddy, Says She Was Pressured Into …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

The second day of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sex trafficking trial got underway in Manhattan this morning.

Diddy’s former girlfriend Cassie Ventura took the stand and testified about the abuse she allegedly endured during their ten-year relationship.

As expected, Ventura also told the court about the “Freak-Off” parties Diddy hosted — events, prosecutors claim, where sexual abuse and exploitation ran rampant.

Singer and model Cassie Ventura and Rap mogul P Diddy (aka Sean Combs) arrive for the traditionnal Clive Davis party on the eve of the 60th Annual Grammy Awards on January 28, 2018, in New York. (Photo by JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images)

Cassie Ventura recalls abuse, ‘control’ that Diddy asserted over her life

Cassie recalled meeting Combs when she was just 20 and he was 37.

She was a starstruck young musician just starting out in her career, and Diddy quickly seized “control over what I was doing over every minute of the day,” Cassie Ventura testified in court on Tuesday.

She said that Combs would keep her constantly occupied by assigning her “busy work” toward musical projects that would never be released.

“I think the busy work, just the way I interpreted it, was just control,” she testified, according to NBC News.

Cassie went on to recall the first time that Diddy encouraged her to take drugs.

Sean “Diddy” Combs and Cassie attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

“I was drinking wine, then started to take drugs, a blue dolphin ecstasy pill,” which she said Combs gave her.

“I had never taken it before. I was just out of it, laughing, didn’t know what it was until a little bit later,” she said,adding that the drugs made her feel “euphoric” and “just really high, sensitive to touch and all of your senses.”

Cassie told the court that it wasn’t long before the relationship became physically abusive.

Cassie testifies about Diddy’s short temper

“Make the wrong face, and the next thing I knew, I would get hit in the face. He would say, ‘Watch your mouth,'” she said, adding:

Cassie Ventura and Sean Combs attend the “Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: The Bad Boy Story” Premiere on April 27, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival)

“He would smash me in my head, knock me over, drag me, kick me, stomp me in the head if I was down,”

On Monday, prosecutors told jurors about an incident in which Diddy instructed a male prostitute to urinate in Cassie’s mouth as punishment for her lack of enthusiasm during his “Freak-Off” events.

Defense attorneys have maintained that all of Diddy’s sexual encounters were consensual, but Cassie confirmed today that she felt pressured to engage in her then-partner’s sex parties.

“Then there were more. It wasn’t something I wanted to do, at least not that frequently,” she said in court.

Cassie Ventura and Sean Combs attend the “China: Through The Looking Glass” Costume Institute Benefit Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images)

Cassie filed a civil suit against Diddy in 2023, alleging that he had physically and emotionally abused her during their relationship.

While the mogul was quick to settle the suit out of court for an undisclosed sum, the legal action opened the door to more accusers coming forward, eventually leading to Diddy’s arrest and imprisonment.

He’s been behind bars since September of 2024, having been denied bail on several occasions. If convicted on all charges against him, Combs faces life in prison.

We’ll have further updates on his trial as more information becomes available.