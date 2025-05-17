MrBeast Net Worth: How Rich Is The #1 YouTube Star?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

MrBeast has a monumental net worth. But is he really a billionaire?

Sometimes, incredible talents become billionaires. Other times, talentless dirtbags accumulate colossal wealth with little rhyme or reason.

When it comes to wealthy YouTubers, things can go either way.

MrBeast is seldom controversial despite his name being everywhere. How rich has his larger-than-life YouTube empire made him?

MrBeast attends as MrBeast celebrates the premiere of the new Prime Video Competition Series â€œBeast Gamesâ€ at a content creator special screening on December 18, 2024. (Photo Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Prime Video)

What is the net worth of MrBeast?

MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, was born in 1998.

Barely old enough to rent a car, he has the wealth to buy a fleet of vehicles.

Multiple online reports have described MrBest as a billionaire. Additionally, Celebrity Net Worth estimates MrBeast as having a net worth of $1 billion as of January 2025.

MrBeast himself has previously acknowledged that he does not directly access his bank accounts.

In addition to having a CFO, he has apparently entrusted his mother with access to his primary cash fund.

With his estimated net worth of $1 billion, MrBeast seems to be the wealthiest YouTuber as of early 2025.

In 2024, he was the top content creator. In 2022, he was the highest paid content creator.

Both of those stats come by way of Forbes, though the business magazine estimated his net worth to be in the “mere” 8-digits at the time.

MrBeast accepts the Favorite Male Creator award onstage during the 2023 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards at Microsoft Theater on March 04, 2023. (Photo Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Nickelodeon)

How much money does MrBeast make?

As for salary, MrBeast makes an estimated $50 million per month.

If that is true, he could be raking in $600 million per year.

For what it’s worth, MrBeast has more or less confirmed that figure, as he allegedly makes $600 to $700 million per year from what he has told Time.

The YouTube behemoth rakes in massive numbers of viewers.

We do not know precisely how much he makes per 100 million views. We do, however, know what MrBeast does with much of the money.

In addition to lavish giveaways and paying his small army of employees, MrBeast turns around a tremendous amount of money and puts it into

“Right now, whatever we make, we reinvest.” he previously told Time.

“Each video does a couple million in ad revenue, a couple million in brand deals.”

MrBeast reported: “I’ve reinvested everything to the point of — you could claim — stupidity, just believing that we would succeed. And it’s worked out.”

MrBeast and Thea Booysen attend as MrBeast celebrates the premiere of the new Prime Video Competition Series â€œBeast Gamesâ€ at a content creator special screening on December 18, 2024. (Photo Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Prime Video)

And yes, he’s engaged

MrBeast proposed to girlfriend Thea Booysen over the holidays.

The two had been together since meeting in Cape Town in 2022.

He shared on Instagram that he had popped the question, captioning the photo: “Ya boy did a thing.”

One doesn’t have to enjoy his high-energy content (the target audience is arguably teens) to appreciate MrBeast’s monumental hefty net worth and continuing financial success.