Harry Potter HBO Series Casts Harry, Ron, Hermione: Meet Hogwarts’ Newest Students!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Step aside, Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson!

A new trio of troublesome Hogwarts students is preparing to take on Voldemort and make life more difficult for Professor McGonagall.

Yes, a new series based on J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter books will soon debut on HBO. And the network announced today that the three biggest roles have now been cast.

The cast of HBO’s new ‘Harry Potter’ series poses for their first press photo. (Warner Media)

HBO announces main cast of ‘Harry Potter’ series

Dominic McLaughlin will take on the title role, while Arabella Stanton will portray Harry’s brainy friend Hermione Granger, and Alastair Stout will play the lovable sidekick Ron Weasley.

“After an extraordinary search led by casting directors Lucy Bevan and Emily Brockmann, we are delighted to announce we have found our Harry, Hermione, and Ron,” reads a statement from executive producers Francesca Gardiner and Mark Mylod.

“The talent of these three unique actors is wonderful to behold, and we cannot wait for the world to witness their magic together onscreen,” the statement continues.

“We would like to thank all the tens of thousands of children who auditioned. It’s been a real pleasure to discover the plethora of young talent out there.”

J.K. Rowling arrives at the “Fantastic Beasts: The Secret of Dumbledore” world premiere at The Royal Festival Hall on March 29, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

HBO parent company Warner Media describes the upcoming series as “a faithful adaptation of the beloved Harry Potter books by author and executive producer J.K. Rowling,” adding:

“Each season will bring Harry Potter to new and existing audiences, streaming exclusively on HBO Max where it’s available, including in upcoming launch markets Germany, Italy and the UK. The original classic films will remain available to watch around the world.”

The new cast members join previously announced stars Paapa Essiedu, as Severus Snape; John Lithgow, as Albus Dumbledore; and Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall.

Rowling remains controversial figure

The casting news comes amid growing controversy surrounding Rowling, who will serve as an executive producer on the new series.

Rowling’s comments toward the transgender community have led many former Potter fans to boycott all new projects in the massively popular franchise.

J.K. Rowling attends the UK Premiere of “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald” at Cineworld Leicester Square on November 13, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)

The divisive author announced this week that she’s launching a legal fund that will cover the attorney fees of all women who believe they were wrongfully terminated by their employers after expressing “gender critical views.”

It’s the latest shot in Rowling’s ongoing war against the trans community, a fight that she frames as a feminist crusade.

Potter fans might disagree on whether or not Rowling’s views and actions warrant a boycott, but we’re guessing HBO and Warner Media would prefer that the author back away from politics in the lead-up to this new TV series.

That doesn’t seem likely, however. No premiere date has been announced for the show, which is expected to finish filming its first season in late 2026.