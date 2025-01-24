Brandi Glanville Thirst Traps Fans Despite Facial Disfigurement

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Brandi Glanville is rocking a bikini.

Last year, Brandi revealed her facial disfigurement.

Her conspicuous absence from just about everything was about more than just RHUGT fallout. A medical mystery has been plaguing her.

That hasn’t stopped Brandi from reminding everyone that she’s seriously hot.

Brandi Glanville looks on with disdain in this photo from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. (Image Credit: Bravo)

Prepare to be thirst trapped by Brandi Glanville

On Thursday, January 23, Brandi Glanville took to Instagram to bedazzle and enthrall her followers.

The 52-year-old reality star wore a bright pink bikini and heart-shaped shades. She also used some throwback footwear in the form of a pair of Uggs.

“Having the best time, early weekend staycation with ma bestie today,” Brandi captioned the photo. “Drinking my favorite new rose @usualwines go to my link to get boxes of these cute pretty little bottles in my bio.”

There’s more to this photo than Brandi reminding the world that she’s a MILF.

She has been avoiding public appearances of all kinds for a while. And, relatedly, Brandi’s been on a bit of a dry spell since 2023.

The reason, she explained, has been her facial disfigurement. In addition to being a pain in her life, it is also a bit of a medical mystery.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills guest star Brandi Glanville in an episode from 2020. (Image Credit: Bravo)

What is going on with Brandi Glanville’s face?

Brandi Glanville is experiencing some sort of swelling or subdermal growth on her face that seems to migrate. It has not been easy to treat or to diagnose.

She has been to multiple doctors, including Dr. Terry Dubrow. He told her that it could take as long as five years for her to make a full recovery.

It is possible that Brandi is suffering from a parasitic infection. However, she has heard differing opinions from different doctors.

Brandi has poured tens of thousands of dollars into trying to identify and treat the problem. (Yes, the American healthcare system remains a nightmare even if you’re a Bravolebrity)

However, seeing multiple doctors has only yielded a multitude of medical opinions. That’s not a diagnosis, yet alone a solution.

By the way, the culprit behind this health scare isn’t facial filler. Brandi has clarified that she dissolved her face filler.

Brandi Glanville returned to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills to throw some shade at Lisa Vanderpump. (Image Credit: Bravo)

Is she going to be okay?

Obviously, fans hope that Brandi will soon fully recover from what Terry Dubrow called a “ticking time bomb.”

She deserves not only her health, but her quality of life.

But no one will know how quickly she will recover until she gets a correct diagnosis and treatment. Maybe, when she’s ready, she’ll announce good news to the world. In the meantime, we just wish her the best.