Blake Lively Describes ‘Highest Highs, Lowest Lows’ Amidst Justin Baldoni …

Blake Lively has had a rough start to 2025.

Yes, she and her husband are still beautiful, wealthy A-listers. She has a lot going for her.

But she has also been the target of a lot of hate, some seemingly deliberate disinformation, and a colossal $400 million lawsuit.

So yes, things could be better.

Blake Lively has had some ‘highs’ and ‘lows’ this year

On Thursday, May 1, Blake Lively spent the holiday evening — in part — sitting down for a Late Night with Seth Meyers interview.

The two discussed children (as both are parents) and ice (like, ice in drinks, mostly) during the friendly chat.

Then, Lively delved into the difficulties that this year has brought.

Lively could not discuss much about the legal war that Justin Baldoni is waging against her and her husband, even when the late night host brought it up.

However, she did express that, thus far, this year has been “full of the highest highs and the lowest lows” of her life.

Unfortunately, this nasty legal battle doesn’t go to trial until May 2026.

Which means that more lows are likely coming over the next year.

Not every woman can speak out or fight back against a creepy dude

Echoing a previous point that she has made about efforts to silence women who speak out against awful men, Lively pointed how not everyone has her resources or platform.

She can’t help everyone. In fact, there is always a chance that, no matter the evidence or legality, Baldoni could walk away the winner.

But she is glad that she is able to speak out — even if, under the circumstances, she cannot directly discuss the ongoing legal case.

During the production of It Ends With Us, Lively took issue with several aspects of the film.

Though a meeting to address concerns like improvised kisses and the lack of an intimacy coordinator may have helped some, it was a clear sign that she was unhappy with her co-star, who was also the director’s behavior.

(She was, notably, not the only person to have an issue during the making of that film.)

Then, in late summer, a sudden and allegedly coordinated tide of hate towards Lively erupted on social media. Lively has since accused Baldoni of arranging this smear campaign against her.

Maybe things will improve?

We’re sure that being the target of an alleged smear campaign is a major low.

So, too, is the $400 million lawsuit that Baldoni has filed against Lively, husband Ryan Reynolds, and others.

It is likely a small comfort to Lively that Baldoni will likely forever be remembered for this legal and PR campaign, even if he ends up winning in court.

One can only guess what he believes that the outcome will be.

But Lively is right when she says that many people, particularly women, are unable to speak out when they are wronged. And she is also right when she says that this year has had many low points.

Perhaps the remaining months of 2025 will bring positive news. We’ll see.