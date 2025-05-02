Ruth Buzzi Cause of Death: Comedy Legend, ‘Laugh-In’ Star Passes Away

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Sad news from the world of comedy today, as legendary entertainer Ruth Buzzi has passed away.

The Golden Globe winner, best known for her work on Rowan and Martin’s Laugh-In, was 88 years old.

News of Buzzi’s death comes courtesy of her family, who broke the news on Facebook.

Ruth Buzzi speaks during the ‘The Best of Laugh-In’ panel at the PBS portion of the 2011 Winter TCA press tour held at the Langham Hotel on January 8, 2011 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Family of Ruth Buzzi shares comedy legend’s cause of death

“Ruth Buzzi died peacefully in her sleep at home in Texas,” read the post.

“She was in hospice care for several years with Alzheimer’s disease. Memorial arrangements by Lacy Funeral Home, Stephenville, Texas to be announced.”

Buzzi’s agent confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that she passed away from complications from Alzheimer’s.

Her husband, actor Kent Perkins, previously told the outlet that Ruth had been left “bedridden and incapacitated” after suffering a series of strokes.

Ruth Buzzi arrives at Petersen Automotive Museum’s 2005 Cars and Stars Gala May 12, 2005 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Katy Winn/Getty Images)

Ruth had steered clear of the spotlight in recent years, but she spoke out after she became the victim of a death hoax in 2023.

“I am quite alive, but distressed — unnecessarily,” she wrote on social media at the time.

“I had French toast for breakfast, and I am enjoying a magnificent view from a house on a hill in north central Texas surrounded by five cats, and my husband is sitting next to me.

“We were enjoying a nice chat, when one of our dear friends called from Florida, after watching the YouTube video falsely announcing I had passed away.”

A generational talent

Actress Ruth Buzzi attends the 20th Anniversary of the William S. Paley Television Festival celebrating “Rowan and Martin’s Laugh-In” comedy show on February 28, 2003 at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images)

In addition to her Golden Globe win, Buzzi racked up five Emmy nominations over the course of her career. On top of her TV work, she also starred in movies like The Aristocats, Freaky Friday, and The Rescuers.

Ruth played many roles on Laugh-In — including gossip columnist Busy Buzzi, prostitute Kim Hither and silent movie star Laverne Blossom — but it was her work as the purse-swinging “handbag lady” Gladys Ormphby for which she’s best remembered.

“So many people ask me to hit them with my purse,” Buzzi said in a 2016 interviw.

“In fact, a few years ago we were at a Beverly Hills party and in walked Elton John. He immediately made his way over to me and said, ‘For God’s sakes, Ruth, please hit me with your purse. That’s been on my bucket list for years!’”

Our thoughts go out to Ruth Buzzi’s loved ones during this enormously difficult time.