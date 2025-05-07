Bebe Rexha Reveals Pregnancy Loss Amid Brutal Feud With Azealia Banks

Reading Time: 3 minutes

The 2025 Met Gala took place on Monday night, and as usual, social media was loaded with amateur fashion critics eager to throw shade at the assembled A-listers.

Most of the commentary came from anonymous trolls, but one of the most outspoken haters of the night was none other than Azealia Banks.

For the uninitiated, Azealia is a (former?) rapper turned X/Twitter personality whose sharp tongue and unpredictable takes have earned her a massive following.

Azealia Banks walks the runway for Kim Shui during NYFW: The Shows at Gallery at Spring Studios on September 12, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

You might remember her from such blistering tirades as “Kanye is secretly diabetic, and his tantrums are the result of low blood sugar.”

Azealia Banks throws major shade (even by Azealia Banks standards)

Anyway, Azealia was in rare form on Met Gala night, and went she went particularly hard on pop star Bebe Rexha.

“Sis gives me — hormonal birth control implant or something,” Banks wrote on X, alongside a photo of Rexha on the blue carpet.

“It’s giving implanon/nuvaring. she needs removed or depo shot that needs to stop happening.”

Bebe Rexha attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Needless to say, Bebe wasn’t thrilled with Azealia’s commentary, and she let her know the following morning.

Bebe Rexha claps back, offers context

“And you might wanna jump on some type of therapy, sis, lexapro worked great for me. something that helps with the deep rooted sadness and chaos you keep projecting. Healing looks good on everyone. Try it,” Bebe replied to Azealia’s tweet, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Bebe returned to the issue in a later post, revealing that she recently lost a pregnancy and has been dealing with numerous health issues.

“I’m so tired of people commenting on my weight. I have PCOS and struggle with infertility,” she wrote, referring to polycystic ovary syndrome.

“I got pregnant, and it didn’t work out and I’ve been carrying that pain in silence. I never owed anyone that truth, but maybe now you’ll think twice before commenting on anyone’s body.”

Bebe Rexha attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Obviously, most people would have dropped the beef and perhaps even issued an apology at that point. But we’re pretty sure Azealia has never let anything drop. Ever.

So in keeping with her “everything is a Washington Square Park rap battle circa 1999” mentality, Banks went on to offer Rexha some backhanded medical advice.

“B–ch that’s why ur bustin out the bando!!!!! Lexapro LITERALLY made me fat!!! I’m not kidding. And it made depression even worse . :((( I took ssri’s for years and quit in 2019. First citalopram (Celexa) then escitalopram and then stopped and switched to an ashwaghanda + maca + turmeric combo,” she tweeted, adding:

Azealia Banks performs during her concert at the Bataclan venue in Paris on April 12, 2025. (Photo by XAVIER GALIANA/AFP via Getty Images)

“You should really get off Lexapro lmao, weight gain is a TRADEMARK side effect of Lexapro.



Banks went on to offer “support sister if u need it’s honestly nothing to be ashamed of because trust me… The problems that come from ssri’s are a lot LOT worse than anything you feel you are going thru now.”

It’s possible that Azealia is genuinely concerned about Bebe’s choice of antidepressant. But if that’s the case, there are much more respectful/less public ways to handle it.

Thankfully, most of Banks’ Met Gala trash talk wasn’t quite so vicious.

“Katy just gives me evil Madonna levels of behind the scenes corporate sabotage,” she wrote at one point.

Now that’s the kind of shade everyone can appreciate.