Victoria Fuller & Will Levis: ‘Bachelor’ Alum and Tennessee Titans QB …

Well, unless he’s in a fourth quarter victory formation, it looks like Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis won’t be getting down on one knee anytime soon.

After less than a year of dating, Levis and Bachelor alum Victoria Fuller have called it quits.

And while we’re just finding out about the split now, it seems that Levis and Fuller actually broke up several months ago.

Victoria Fuller arrives at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 24, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mindy Small/Getty Images)

Victoria Fuller and Will Levis quietly went their separate ways last year

According to a new report from Page Six, Fuller and Levis underwent an “amicable” split in the fall of 2024.

“They were full steam ahead, but it ultimately didn’t work out,” one source tells the outlet.

But even though the couple parted on good terms, it seems that there was still quite a bit of heartbreak involved.

Will Levis #8 of the Tennessee Titans looks on before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Nissan Stadium on October 29, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

After all, anyone who follows either of these two on social media knows that they seemed to be head over heels for one another in the early days of their relationship.

“It’s very new,” a source told Page Six at the time, “but she’s having a lot of fun getting to know him.”

And the fact that they kept their breakup under wraps for so long could be an indication that it was a rather painful experience.

Better times ahead

Fortunately, it seems that the wounds have begun to heel.

Victoria Fuller attends the 2024 People’s Choice Country Awards at The Grand Ole Opry on September 26, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

A second source tells Page Six that Fuller is “casually dating again and in a good place.”

After failing to find love on Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor, Victoria went on to date two other franchise alums.

She and Chris Soules broke up in 2020, and Fuller went on to date Greg Grippo.

In addition to her time on The Bachelor, Victoria also appeared on the eighth season of Bachelor In Paradise.

Victoria Fuller arrives at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 23, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mindy Small/Getty Images)

As for Levis, his second season in the NFL was marred by injuries and inconsistent performance, and he’s likely hoping to lock in and get back to the top of his game in September.

We’re sure Victoria and Will enjoyed their time together.

But we’re equally sure that they’re both excited for whatever lies ahead of them.