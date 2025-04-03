Victoria Fuller & Will Levis: ‘Bachelor’ Alum and Tennessee Titans QB …

Well, unless he’s in a fourth quarter victory formation, it looks like Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis won’t be getting down on one knee anytime soon.
After less than a year of dating, Levis and Bachelor alum Victoria Fuller have called it quits.
And while we’re just finding out about the split now, it seems that Levis and Fuller actually broke up several months ago.
Victoria Fuller and Will Levis quietly went their separate ways last year
According to a new report from Page Six, Fuller and Levis underwent an “amicable” split in the fall of 2024.
“They were full steam ahead, but it ultimately didn’t work out,” one source tells the outlet.
But even though the couple parted on good terms, it seems that there was still quite a bit of heartbreak involved.
After all, anyone who follows either of these two on social media knows that they seemed to be head over heels for one another in the early days of their relationship.
“It’s very new,” a source told Page Six at the time, “but she’s having a lot of fun getting to know him.”
And the fact that they kept their breakup under wraps for so long could be an indication that it was a rather painful experience.
Better times ahead
Fortunately, it seems that the wounds have begun to heel.
A second source tells Page Six that Fuller is “casually dating again and in a good place.”
After failing to find love on Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor, Victoria went on to date two other franchise alums.
She and Chris Soules broke up in 2020, and Fuller went on to date Greg Grippo.
In addition to her time on The Bachelor, Victoria also appeared on the eighth season of Bachelor In Paradise.
As for Levis, his second season in the NFL was marred by injuries and inconsistent performance, and he’s likely hoping to lock in and get back to the top of his game in September.
We’re sure Victoria and Will enjoyed their time together.
But we’re equally sure that they’re both excited for whatever lies ahead of them.