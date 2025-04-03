Robert Irwin, Son of Steve Irwin, Looks Hot Down Under in Underwear Photoshoot

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Robert Irwin is proving that you don’t always need a snake hook to bag one of Australia’s famous serpents.

(Metaphorically speaking. Please do not actually attempt wrassle with Australian wildlife)

The late, great Steve Irwin’s beloved status did not end with his passing. His family is treasured throughout the world.

His 21-year-old son, Robert, is thirst-trapping fans all around the world.

Robert Irwin attends the 64th TV WEEK Logie Awards at The Star on August 18, 2024. (Photo Credit: James Gourley/Getty Images for TV WEEK Logie Awards)

Robert Irwin thirst traps are causing a stir Down Under (and beyond)

21-year-old Robert Irwin posed for a series of jaw-dropping Bonds photos.

Bonds are an Australian underwear brand that’s launching in the US, and some advertising genius knew exactly how to garner attention in a new market.

This isn’t just about Robert’s famous, universally beloved father and how people on every inhabited continent would do anything for his kids. It’s also about how Robert himself is just super, duper hot.

Speaking to People about his photoshoot, Robert confirmed his enthusiasm for his nearly-nude modeling.

“It was a pretty immediate yes,” he admitted. “I wish I could say I was very suave and cool about the whole thing, but I was like, ‘Yes! Let’s do it!'”

Robert added: “Also, I’m at this point in my life where I’m trying to do as many different and random exciting things, and if it’s something that makes me a little bit nervous, that I’ve never done before and it’s a bit of an adrenaline rush? That’s what I want to be doing.”

Robert Irwin attends The TikTok Awards 2024 at Hordern Pavilion on November 27, 2024. (Photo Credit: Brendon Thorne/Getty Images)

His photoshoot partners, several of whom were venomous, weren’t a problem

“I mean, I’ve spent my life wrangling crocs and snakes and rescuing animals,” Robert pointed out.

“And so to feature a little slice of that excitement in this new campaign, mate, it has been so much fun,” he expressed.

Robert reasoned: “I mean, I’m surrounded by spiders and snakes except [this time] I’m in my undies. That’s the only difference.”

Robert Irwin looks handsome for BONDS. pic.twitter.com/EXZZy2c3wz — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 3, 2025

“Getting your gear off is way scarier than wrangling a croc!” he announced when the interviewer playfully asked.

“Wrangling animals is easy… and I had to do both,” Robert pointed out. “It was not on my bingo card. It felt so surreal.”

Truly going all out for the underwear brand, he added:

“But it’s true what they say about Bonds, mate. They keep you comfy the whole way through.”

Robert Irwin attends the 64th TV WEEK Logie Awards at The Star, Sydney on August 18, 2024. (Photo Credit: Wendell Teodoro/Getty Images)

Yes, he did do some fitness extremes ahead of the shoot

“I’ve got to stay pretty fit with all the crazy stuff I’m doing,” Robert pointed out. “I’m saving crocodiles, I’m in and out of the Aussie bush every day and it’s hard work, so you’ve got to keep pretty good upper body strength, good stamina.”

But a healthy body with good stamina does not always look like an underwear model with marble-cut abs and chiseled tiddies.

“I’m representing Australia!” he noted. “So I wanted to look my best and to feel my best and just feel really confident. And so I’ve done more sit-ups and had less carbs than I ever have in my life, but it’s been fun.”

We’re glad to hear that. The results are fun for the rest of us, too.