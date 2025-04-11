Tori Spelling, Boyfriend Ryan Cramer Make Red Carpet Debut: See the Photo!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Tori Spelling has a new piece of arm candy.

Literally, at last, as the actress made her red carpet debut on Thursday night with Ryan Cramer, stepping out for a date night to watch a special screening of The Carters docuseries with her businessman boyfriend.

As you can see below, Spelling donned a black slip dress for the occasion that featured an asymmetrical lace fringe, completing the ensemble with knee-high Converse sneakers and yellow-tinted sunglasses.

Tori Spelling and Ryan Cramer attend “The Carters” special screening at AMC The Grove 14 on April 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Paramount+)

The relationship itself is not new, just to be clear.

Various celebrity gossip sources confirmed in November 2023 that Spelling had started dating Cramer after her separation from estranged husband Dean McDermott.

“Tori met Ryan through work, several months ago and she thought he was very charming and handsome,” a source told Us Weekly over a year ago, emphasizing that Spelling reached out after she and McDermott had ended their marriage.

Added this individual: “Tori is really excited about the new relationship.”

Tori Spelling attends the 2022 iHeartRadio Wango Tango at Dignity Health Sports Park on June 04, 2022. (Photo Credit: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Spelling and McDermott went through many rocky times, but they share five children: Liam, 18, Stella, 16, Hattie, 13, Finn, 12, and Beau, 7.

The exes get along just fine these days, with Spelling having previously met Lily Cabo, the woman McDermott began dating last year.

We don’t know for certain at this time whether or not McDermott has met Cramer.

“Tori and Dean are still cordial,” another insider told Us Weekly in April 2024. “At the end of the day, they realized divorce is what’s best for everyone.”

Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott and family attend the premiere of 20th Century Fox’s ‘The Peanuts Movie’ at Regency Village Theatre on November 1, 2015 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

Back in November 2023, McDermott took responsibility for his relationship falling apart, getting candid at the time with his substance abuse struggles.

“All Tori’s ever done to this day is want me to be happy and healthy and I inflicted a lot of damage and pain on that woman,” the actor told DailyMail.com about a year and a half ago.

The now-sober star told this outlet that he drank “a fifth of tequila every night, seven days a week, and a handful of narcos by myself with a beautiful family in the other room,” adding:

“That’s what it led to and that’s what led to the brokenness and to what happened between me and Tori. I couldn’t do it anymore. I couldn’t live that life anymore. I was tired of the anger and the yelling.”

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott attend the Much Love Animal Rescue 3rd Annual Spoken Woof Benefit at Microsoft Lounge on October 17, 2019. (Photo Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

It took a long time for the couple to split, with Spelling admitting on her podcast in December that she thought it was best to stay with her husband — for the sake of her kids.

“I always thought as bad as things might be between my partner and myself, it’s better to have their dad in the house than in a different residence,” she explained. “I think that kept me in the relationship far too long. It ultimately, I feel, did a disservice to my kids.”

These days? With the marriage behind her?

Things still aren’t easy for Spelling.

“I’m now 51 and single again with five kids. So, I don’t even know where I stand in the future,” Spelling said on her podcast earlier this month. “I just don’t want to be alone. I don’t want to die alone. I don’t know what I’m doing right now.”