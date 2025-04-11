Meghan Markle Slammed For Using 4-Car Motorcade In NYC as Prince Harry Visits Ukraine

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are having two very different weeks.

He’s in Ukraine meeting with soldiers and civilians whose lives have been torn apart by the ongoing war there.

Meanwhile, she’s in New York City taking in Broadway shows and tooling around town in a four-car motorcade.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex smiles during day six of the Invictus Games DÃ¼sseldorf 2023 on September 15, 2023 in Duesseldorf, Germany. (Photo by Lukas Schulze/Getty Images for Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023)

Yes, Meghan attended a performance of Gypsy on Thursday night, and according to a new report from Page Six, she arrived at and departed the theater in a veritable parade of tint-windowed SUVs.

Meghan hits up Broadway

The show was headlined by Broadway legend Audra McDonald, and Meghan got the chance to make the star’s acquaintance backstage.

“If you get a chance to see @gypsybway, you absolutely must. Congratulations to the tremendously talented cast and crew for creating magic on that stage. And meeting @audramcdonald for the first time last night….,” Meghan wrote on Instagram on Friday.

“Her performance will leave you absolutely speechless. Full body chills. I don’t think there was a dry eye in the house, and if the theater didn’t have to close for the night, the standing ovation would still be happening.”

But while Meghan chose to focus on the performance, most of the coverage of her trip has fixated on her “excessive” security precautions.

According to Page Six, Meghan hired former Secret Service agents as bodyguards. Additionally, one of the four cars in her motorcade belonged to the New York Police Department and had two intel officers inside.

The function of the other two cars was to serve as decoys so that over-eager members of the press could be sent on wild good chases, thus enabling Meghan to arrive at her destination hassle-free.

One paparazzi source tells the outlet that Meghan’s precautions were “absolutely abnormal, totally over-the-top and excessive.”

“Taylor [Swift] usually has two cars — her car that she’s in and a security car with her team, and if she’s going somewhere, she has a separate car on-site with her team already there, but they don’t travel together,” the insider explained, adding, “but no one gets police escorts.”

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Gala 2024 at JW Marriott LA Live on October 05, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Children’s Hospital Los Angeles)

“Meghan is out of control and over-the-top, and it’s ridiculous if the city is paying for this,” the source continued.

“And if NYPD was not on duty, then they shouldn’t be allowed to run lights. Somebody’s got to be paying for it.”

Harry’s humanitarian mission

As for Harry, CNN reports that he paid an unannounced visit to the Superhumans Center, an orthopedic clinic in Lviv that specializes in the treatment and rehabilitation of wounded military personnel and civilians.

Needless to say, his trip likely had a considerably different vibe than Meghan’s.

There’s no word yet on when each party will make their way back to Montecito, but we wouldn’t be surprised if they’ve already returned home.

After all, despite their recent “professional separation,” Harry and Meghan never stay apart for very long.