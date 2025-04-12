Tammy Slaton: Yes, I’m Dating a Woman! But Don’t Tell My Family!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Tammy Slaton is opening up about her new relationship.

The 1000-lb Sisters star, who suffered the ultimate tragedy in June 2023 when husband Caleb Willingham passed away, is officially back out there.

She isn’t on the market, however.

Tammy Slaton is taken.

Tammy Slaton has lost so much weight. We’re so proud of her. (TLC)

“I have been seeing someone for the past couple months and it’s going pretty well,” Slaton says in footage from her show’s upcoming seventh season premiere.

She then drops this nugget in the clip, which was just released by People Magazine:

“The person I’m dating is a woman.”

Such a reveal should not come as a shock to anyone who has been following Slaton for a period of time.

Amy and Tammy Slaton pose here for a 1000-lb Sisters promo. (TLC)

The reality star did previously say that she was now a lesbian,

“Lately I’ve been feeling like it’s time for me to start moving on and to start seeking love again, but this time I’m thinking of seeing a female,” Tammy told viewers on a Season 6 installment of 1000-lb Sisters, adding on air:

“As it stands right now, I don’t want to be with another man. It just doesn’t feel right. I don’t even have those feelings for a guy anymore after Caleb passed.”

This is sort of a sweet sentiment, really. Tammy is saying she just can’t imagine being with a man again after falling so hard for her late spouse.

Tammy Slaton appears here on the season finale of 1000-Lb Sisters. (TLC)

“I think I want to approach this relationship different than I have in the past, so I haven’t told my family because my family’s gonna have something to say about it,” Tammy adds in the aforementioned teaser, laughing and adding:

“You know, I think my family probably has more opinions than the world has assholes because they be farting so much.”

The reality star continued on this personal topic:

“A few years ago I came out as pansexual but after Caleb passing, I just don’t want to be with men anymore. I don’t know how my family is going to react when I tell them I’m seeing a woman”

We’re guessing we’ll find out on the new season of 1000-lb Sisters.

Tammy Slaton says on Season 7 that she’s now dating a woman. (TLC)

Slaton has slimmed down considerably since we first met her on TLC.

The cable network personality has lost hundreds of pounds over the last couple of years, as you can see in the photo above.

On a 2021 episode of 1000-lb Sisters, she told her boyfriend at the time, Jerry, that she is pansexual and “would date anybody, whether they’re transgender, straight, gay.”

Faced with some backlash over this lifestyle choice, Tammy later told social media followers that she isn’t one to judge.

“Love is love,” she said. “Everybody deserves love whether they’re gay, straight, trans, pan, bi, nonbinary, whatever. I’m just a lover.”

Amy and Tammy Slaton embrace for this TLC promotional poster. (TLC)

As for how serious this new romance could be? We don’t know for sure.

But remember what we recently heard? That both Tammy and Amy Slaton are engaged!

The season premiere of 1000-Lb. Sisters airs Tuesday, April 15 at 9pm ET/PT on TLC.