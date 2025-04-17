Haley Joel Osment Was (Allegedly) So Drunk He Got Arrested at a Ski Resort at 2 pm

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Ski resorts are like country club golf courses and exclusive airport lounges, in that it’s generally pretty safe for well-heeled folks to get completely hammered there at any hour of the day.

So when Haley Joel Osment got arrested at the Mammoth Mountain Ski Area in eastern California earlier this month, it’s safe to assume that there had been quite a spectacle.

Now, Haley — who was reportedly cuffed and taken into custody on April 8 — has not been convicted of anything, and details of his arrest are scarce at the moment.

But according to a Mammoth Lakes Police Department media bulletin TMZ, the Hollywood veteran was described as an “unruly skier” by officers on the scene.

Osment was booked for public intoxication and possession of a controlled substance and released a few hours later. The substance was sent to a lab for testing, but the results have not been made public.

The Mono County district attorney will now need to decide if Osment should be prosecuted for his alleged offenses.

One misfortune after another

TMZ reports that Haley has been having a tough time after losing his home in the LA wildfires.

And in a story that’s become all too familiar to SoCal residents in recent months, Haley has reportedly had major issues with his insurance company.

Insiders say he found a replacement home, but was shocked to learn that he would need to pay for it out of pocket, as his claim had been denied.

Haley, of course, is best known for his work in films like Forrest Gump, The Sixth Sense, and AI.

While he continues to work fairly steadily — including appearances in last year’s Blink Twice and Drugstore June — his career is not quite as robust as it was in the early 2000s, and the loss of his home might have created considerable financial strain.

Sadly, this is not the first time that Haley has run into legal issues as a result of his alcohol consumption.

Back in 2006, Osment was arrested for DUI after

He pleaded no contest to one count of driving under the influence of alcohol and one count of possession of marijuana.

He was sentenced to 3 years probation, 60 hours of alcohol rehab, six months of Alcoholics Anonymous meetings and a $1500 fine.

It sounds like the AA meetings did not have the intended effect.

All joking aside, we wish Haley all the best as he continues along the road to recovery.