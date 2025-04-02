Teddi Mellencamp: I Know This Cancer May Kill Me...

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Teddi Mellencamp is facing her mortality.

At a far younger age than anyone out there ought to be forced to do so.

As previously documented, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum revealed in February that she had multiple tumors in her brain.

Since then, the medical news has come fast and furiously from Mellencamp… although it hasn’t always been positive.

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave poses here for a Bravo promotional photo. She has been let go by the network. (Image Credit: Bravo)

First, she underwent surgery.

Then, she revealed that even more tumors had been discovered.

“I have 3 more tumors in my brain and 2 tumors on my lungs. These are all a direct result of my melanoma,” the 43-year old began an Instagram caption on March 6.

“The doctors are hopeful that these additional mutations will be removed via immunotherapy… I am feeling positive and excited — that I will beat these tumors.”

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyav attends KIIS FM’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2024 Presented By Capital One at Intuit Dome on December 6, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

We’re all praying this will be the case, but Mellencamp now acknowledges that things may only take a turn for the worse.

“I’m fighting for my life,” Mellencamp told Us Weekly in an interview published April 2, “But also for my family’s life and all the people I love.”

Teddi is the mother to children Slate, 12, Cruz, 10 and Dove, 5; all with estranged husband Edwin Arroyave.

“I find out for sure exactly where we stand on June 1,” she added to the aforementioned tabloid. “If you need to do another round, if there’s any other surgery, if it’s the end. It’s a hard pill to swallow.”

Teddi Mellencamp attends iHeartRadio 102.7 KIIS FM’s Jingle Ball 2024 Presented by Capital One at Intuit Dome on December 6, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

We truly cannot imagine.

Due to the severity of this latest diagnosis, the former reality star has stopped saying one thing to her kids whenever she leaves them for a doctor’s visit.

“Moms always come back,” she told the outlet. “I have not said that line to them since I’ve been back [from the hospital]. They all know that I’m fighting the hardest I possibly can, but I haven’t said [it] because I don’t want to lie to them. And I don’t know.”

Again: we truly cannot imagine.

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave attends Us Weekly And Pluto TV’s: Reality TV Stars Of The Year at The Highlight Room on October 10, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Mellencamp admitted that it’s hard to stay “super positive,” relying on sarcasm at times and relying on therapy to help her sons and daughter.

They realize when I’m in pain and how massive the surgery was. I don’t know that they know the rest. I think they’re a bit scared,” Teddi said of these children.

“I’m going to fight really hard. I can’t imagine my life without them, so I’m going to do everything I possibly can, no matter how mean it makes me. I can’t imagine — does this sound like a narcissist? — I can’t imagine any of them living without me.”