Morgan Wallen Refused ‘SNL’ Sketch Before Storming Off Stage (Prompting Joe …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Morgan Wallen making a bizarre SNL exit was only part of the story, it turns out.

Over the weekend, Morgan Wallen stormed off of the Saturday Night Live stage. It was weird and also, like some of Wallen’s infamous bad behavior in recent years, very public.

Backstage, apparently, things were weirder.

How weird? Joe Jonas had to step in at the last minute to cover for a skit that the country star refused to do.

During the final Saturday Night Live of March, Morgan Wallen was the musical guest. He performed the song that is self-awarely titled “I’m The Problem.” (Image Credit: NBC)

Morgan Wallen passed on an ‘SNL’ sketch before his weird exit

Page Six reports that Morgan Wallen “was asked but declined” to participate in a Saturday Night Live sketch, an insider shared.

“So,” the source explained, “they got Joe instead.”

Jonas Brothers alum and ex-husband of Sophie Turner Joe Jonas stepped into the role.

Additionally, the report mentions that Wallen was “not super friendly” while on the set.

“They had hopes he would do the pre-tape and perhaps more,” the insider revealed.

“But,” the source summarized, “no joy.”

Morgan Wallen performs onstage at The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022. (Photo Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

He also planned the walk-off, which only makes it stranger

According to the insider, Wallen merely “did what he was asked” by performing as the musical guest. And nothing else — which does happen, but is unusual enough to be noteworthy.

“He did the same thing for dress [rehearsal], i.e. walking off; he was done,” the source added. So he … planned his dramatic exit?

Saturday Night Live guest spots are often opportunities for public figures to endear themselves to viewers by showing off their acting skills, silly side, or more.

It is odd that someone as plagued by bad press, entirely by his own actions, would refuse to avail himself of the chance.

Morgan Wallen speaks during the 13th CMA Triple Play Awards at Saint Elle on March 01, 2023. (Photo Credit: Jason Davis/Getty Images)

So which skit did Morgan Wallen refuse to do?

Ego Nwodim, Chloe Fineman, Bowen Yang, and Sarah Sherman joined guest host Mikey Madison to sing about the misery of New York’s long lines.

Joe Jonas joined Big Dumb Line, singing: “You deserve this viral Greek yogurt or to try Lisa Rinna’s wine.”

He continued: “So don’t give up. The rewards will be splendid. Did Amelia Earhart give up? I’m not sure how that ended. But she wants you to…”

This was a weird time to drop new merch, but that didn’t stop him

SNL has invited guests who number among the worst human beings alive.

But while many have left a bad impression on the cast and worsened people’s impressions of the show itself, it’s unusual for one to just ditch the stage. Planned or not, everybody saw that.

It reeks of unnecessary drama.

And it’s not a good look from a guy who’s still trying to rehabilitate his image from his N-word scandal and from his arrest in Nashville.

In this handout photo provided by Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, musician Morgan Wallen poses in a booking photo on April 8, 2024. (Photo Credit: Metropolitan Nashville Police Department via Getty Images)

On Tuesday, April 1, Morgan Wallen launched a merch line. The “Get Me to God’s Country” merch is extremely barebones, consisting only of a white shirt and two color variants of the same hat.

The attire includes the Coors logo and the “Get Me to God’s Country” line.

He’s … not really breaking ground with this, but it’s a country musician’s merch. He’s checking all of the usual boxes.

One would think that SNL would have been a great time for him to rep his new merch or make a good impression — for once — on the general public. It is unclear what Wallen was thinking. And that is not a new development.