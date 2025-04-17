Tamron Hall Explains ‘Sister Wives’ Firing: Kody & Robyn Couldn’t …

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Tamron Hall doesn’t specify in words which Sister Wives stars pushed the network to fire her as Tell All host.

But she spells it out pretty clearly, even playing a clip for her audience.

Kody and Robyn Brown were not her biggest fans.

Meri clearly is. And she’s backing up Tamron’s account of why she was given the boot from Sister Wives.

Host Tamron Hall embraced Meri Brown, greeting her warmly after knowing her for years. (Image Credit: ABC)

Tamron Hall was once the ‘Sister Wives’ Tell All host

During a recent episode of the Tamron Hall Show, Meri Brown appeared as a guest.

This was nothing new for either of them … because Tamron was, for years, the host of the Sister Wives Tell All episodes at the end of each season.

Tamron straight-up told her audience why TLC gave her the boot.

Host Tamron Hall addresses the audience about a previous, less glamorous hosting gig that she did for a TLC series. (Image Credit: ABC)

“I, like millions of viewers, watched the family grow and change over time,” Tamron acknowledged.

“Kody took a fourth wife, Robyn, children were adopted and born and then came the 18th child,” she recalled.

“And as we watched, they fought to try to overturn even Utah’s plural marriage laws,” Tamron described.

“We also witnessed the family fall apart.” Yes, we certainly did!

Why did she stop hosting the Tell Alls?

“ … I will be honest with you, I was told not to come back,” Tamron announced, “because some people thought that the questions were too tough that I was asking.”

She did not go so far as to point out which members of the Brown family had apparently bristled at her questions.

But Tamron’s segment did show a Sister Wives clip from a Tell All. In that segment, Tamron did her job well — grilling Kody on legally marrying Robyn and its effect upon his other marriages.

Robyn openly took offense to the questions.

On The Tamron Hall Show, the eponymous host played a throwback clip from her time hosting Sister Wives. (Image Credit: ABC/TLC)

Perhaps that was the moment that saw some members of the Brown family push for Tamron’s exit. Or maybe not. She did not say.

But she hosted the Tell Alls from 2013 through 2017.

And while Tamron did the job well, even apparently asking her own questions (in contrast to 90 Day Fiance Tell Alls, where production controls what Shaun Robinson does and does not ask), it was not her dream job.

“I am being very honest with you to tell you that initially, I did not want to host that show,” Tamron admitted. “I was asked to do it and at the time I said, ‘It’s a check. Done!’”

Gesturing dramatically on Season 19 of Sister Wives, Meri Brown discusses the future of what was once a shared marital property. (Image Credit: TLC)

Meri Brown tells a similar story

Meanwhile, Tamron said that she gained “a lot of respect for Meri” and was excited to catch up with her as a guest on her show.

Meri confirmed that some of her erstwhile family had been peeved at Tamron. “I always felt like I had a really cool connection with you and I never had any issues with you,” she lamented.

She then confirmed that she was “100 percent” blaming some of the others for Tamron’s dismissal.

On Sister Wives, Meri Brown speaks to the camera about her post-marriage dating experiences. (Image Credit: TLC)

“I know that there are people in the family who struggled with your wanting to hold them accountable, which is why they didn’t [want you to host anymore].” Meri stated.

She continued: “But that’s what you do! You hold people accountable, and when people don’t want to be held accountable, they kick you out of the club.”

That is certainly a glowing recommendation … albeit not necessarily from a neutral party.

Meri has a lot of feelings of rejection of her own. Obviously.