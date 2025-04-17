Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb Reunite ... In Florida?

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Savannah Guthrie ran into an old friend — and colleague — on vacation.

It truly is a small world.

Early last autumn, Hoda Kotb announced that she was quitting The Today Show after 17 years.

It’s not that she never expected to see Savannah again. But what are the odds that they bump into each other on vacation?

Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb attend “A Celebration of Olympic Basketball” presented by NBC Universal and NBA at Team USA House, Palais Brongniart on August 05, 2024. (Photo Credit: Julien M. Hekimian/Getty Images for NBC Universal)

‘TODAY’ reunion alert! Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb had a run-in in Palm Beach!

Motherhood was part of what convinced Hoda Kotb to step away from The Today Show. So, it is only natural that she is enjoying time with her daughters, Haley and Hope.

This time, they have been vacationing in Palm Beach, Florida. The coastal town is a common destination for tourists, and if you’re going to go to Florida, February is about as accommodating as the peninsula’s weather can be.

It is no surprise that Hoda ran into many other vacationers. But what are the odds that one of them was Savannah Guthrie?

Savannah took to her Instagram page to share that she and Hoda Kotb had enjoyed an unplanned reunion in Palm Beach.

“Oh and a bonus @hodakotb sighting for a little extra (sunshine),” she captioned the post. Naturally, plenty of fans took to the comments to cheer on the reunion. Some claimed to have predicted the get-together.

Elsewhere on Instagram, Savannah had shared glimpses of her own family, including 10-year-old Vale and 8-year-old Charley as they did their best to enjoy this time in Florida.

Savannah Guthrie praised the family time

Alongside photos of her kids and her husband, Michael Feldman, she shared a warm caption.

“Turns out all they needed was more sunshine, more pink, more bingo, more pink, more warmth, more pink drinks, more time more together,” she listed. That’s a lot of pink!

Meanwhile, Hoda shared plenty of similar vacation snaps featuring her own daughters and more.

Hoda also shared a glimpse, as you can see below, in which she took daughters Haley and Hope fishing. No sign of Savannah Guthrie or any (current) NBC anchors.

“Wait… whaaaattt — each of my girls caught a fish today!!” she wrote in her Instagram caption.

“#wow threw em back,” Hoda quickly clarified for her followers. “But what a thrill!”

To be clear, these were separate trips

Both Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie took these family trips separately. Whether they privately coordinated is anyone’s guess.

It was only about one month ago that Hoda had her very last day at The Today Show.

After 17 years as an institution (and 26 years for NBC News overall), it was time.

Hoda remains a household name. Fans are still processing her departure.

And Savannah is still one of the most influential people on the planet.