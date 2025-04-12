The Pitt Season 2: All We Know So Far!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

The Pitt just completed one of the more impressive opening seasons of any television show in recent memory.

It was dramatic. It was gripping. It was poignant and at times funny and it at least should catapult Noah Wyle to the head of the Best Actor Emmy Award race.

Seriously. Go watch all 15 episodes if you have not already.

(Max)

In the wake of such success, Max hasn’t simply renewed the medical drama for a second season — it has already revealed a few The Pitt spoilers for what fans can expect from upcoming episodes.

For one thing? They will premiere in January.

The streaming service seems well aware of the gigantic hit it has on its hands and has said it plans on airing new episodes every single year for as long as The Pitt has the green light to air them.

No lengthy, interminable hiatuses for this fantastic show.

(Max)

While appearing at Deadline’s Contenders TV on last week, meanwhile executive producer R. Scott Gemmill — who shared the stage with fellow EP John Wells and EP/star Noah Wyle — said the next 15 hours of The Pitt will take place over a Fourth of July weekend.

This means it will be set about 10 months after the events that concluded Season 1.

Elsewhere, Wyle even used this panel dscision to put out the word about casting for Season 2 of the series, which follows the medical staff during their 15-hour shift at a fictional hospital in Pittsburgh.

“We’re calling all pros,” he told the crowd. “We want people who are good with props and who are used to working in a company, with an ensemble. We want creativity. We want passion. We don’t want ego coming to play. We have tremendous people showing up excited.”

(Max)

Wells expounded on this point, emphasizing the unique nature of having any role at all on a series that takes place over the course of just one day.

“Guest actors who were on the show worked for months, oftentimes just appearing in the waiting room for a scene or two, and then being in the background and then eventually they have a scene,” he explained.

“We had wonderful actors who signed on to be background for four or five episodes and then had major scenes. So everybody was on set the entire time, including all of our regulars. The set is so deep and big that we see everything so everybody is there.”

The first season cast included Tracey Ifeachor, Patrick Ball, Katherine LaNasa, Supriya Ganesh, Fiona Dourif, Taylor Dearden, Isa Briones, Gerran Howell and Shabana Azeez.

We know that Wyle will be back in the main role on Season 2, but The Pitt did such an excellent job of introducing new characters as episodes rolled on that we can’t say for certain who will return in 2025.

But we cannot wait to find out.