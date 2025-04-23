Shannon Sharpe Sued For $50 Million, Accused of Threatening to Choke Ex-Girlfriend …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Former NFL player and popular sports media personality Shannon Sharpe is being sued for sexual assault.

A 13-page lawsuit filed Sunday in Nevada alleges that Sharpe committed assault, sexual assault, battery, and sexual battery, and that he “engaged in the intentional infliction of emotional distress.”

The woman who filed the suit, identified only as Jane Doe, alleges that she was in an abusive relationship with Sharpe that lasted for several years.

Former NFL player Shannon Sharpe is seen on the set of The NFL Network along Radio Row on February 05, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Shannon Sharpe faces wide array of allegations

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Doe met Sharpe in 2023 at a gym in Los Angeles.

She was in her twenties at the time, and Sharpe was in his mid-fifties. She explained that Sharpe promised he would “buy her fake t–s” if she won a weight loss competition with him.

Doe says she entered a consensual relationship with Sharpe, but it quickly became abusive.

“He demanded complete control over her time and body,” attorney Tony Buzbee wrote in the suit filed by Doe, “expecting her to be at his house on his schedule, at his command, whenever he called.”

Shannon Sharpe attends the 56th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2025 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Accuser claims abuse escalated rapidly

Doe says Sharpe sexually assaulted her on two occasions. The first alleged incident occurred when she attempted to break things off with Sharpe after he accidentally live-streamed himself having sex with another women.

Doe claims Sharpe flew into a rage and forced himself on her “while she was crying and sobbing.”

The second alleged incident occurred a few weeks later in January of 2025. Doe claims that Sharpe arrived at her home with the promise of dropping off belated Christmas presents but wound up raping her.

She says there were other incidents involving threats of violence, including one altercation in which Sharpe yelled at her while a firearm was in plain sight.

Shannon Sharpe attends 28th Annual Webby Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on May 13, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

“Plaintiff tried sharing her location with friends from her iPhone — just in case,” Buzbee writes.

“But Sharpe saw her doing this. The moment he realized what she was doing, he grabbed her by the neck and told her, ‘If you ever do that again, I will f–king kill you.'”

Shannon Sharpe allegedly threatened to choke plaintiff ‘in public’

In new audio recordings obtained by TMZ, a man whom Buzbee identifies as Sharpe can be heard saying that he plans to choke the plaintiff during an upcoming trip to LA.

“Well, I’m not really interested in getting choked. So, I guess we’re going,” the plaintiff says at one point.

The man allegedly said in response: “Ha! I might choke you in public. ‘Big, black guy chokes small, white woman.’”

The accuser then notes that such behavior wouldn’t be “a good look.”

“It’s not a good look that you did the s–t you did to me,” the man alleged to be Sharpe replies.

Shannon Sharpe attends Michael Rubin’s 2025 Fanatics Super Bowl Party at The Sugar Mill on February 08, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Fanatics)

After filing the documents on his client’s behalf, Buzbee issued a statement in which he praised her courage.

“It takes a great deal of courage to stand up against those with power, fame and money. I look forward to pressing this case in court,” he said.

TMZ and other outlets report that they’ve reached out to Sharpe for comment but have received no response.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.