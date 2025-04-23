Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 2 Trailer: Will MomTok Survive?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

What does the future hold for MomTok?

Will it survive beyond Season 2 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives?

That’s the main question on the minds of Hulu viewers after this platform released the first trailer for new episodes of this smash hit reality show.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives are back for Season 2. (Hulu)

“I never imagined for everything to blow up like this,” Mayci Neeley says in the promo… as moments from the whirlwind past year are featured all around her on video.

“But it’s a double edged sword,” she then adds.

Cast members for Season 2 will include Taylor Frankie Paul, Demi Engemann, Mikayla Matthews, Neeley, Jen Affleck, Jessi Ngatikaura, Layla Taylor and Whitney Leavitt.

At one point in the preview, Taylor teases things are going to “get messy, for sure” as she addresses cameras during a confessional.

Can’t say we’re exactly shocked to hear this.

Say hello to some cast members from The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. (Hulu)

Engemann — who can be seen speaking to the copis and involved in a seemingly flirty connection during the cast’s trip to Italy — later says:

“You’re opening yourself and your family up to a lot of drama.”

In general, as you might expect, plenty of other stars will be dealing with drama on the upcoming season — as, for example, Jen Affleck is spotted on the couch in a tense conversation with husband Zac Affleck, who asks for an embrace.

Instead, “you can have a handshake,” she says to her spouse while extending her arm.

In a subsequent moment in the trailer, Affleck describes things between her and Zac — who have since announced they’re expecting a third baby together — as “pretty rocky.”

Jennifer Affleck taking in a moment on The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives. (Hulu/Youtube)

The spouses do put on a united front, though, when it comes to discussing the aforementioned Italy vacation.

One moment features Jen saying, “Things went down in Italy at Vanderpump Villa,” which is followed by this from Zac: “She has a cease and desist to keep her from talking about it.”

In yet another fascinating scene, Demi tells some of the group, “If she comes at me, I will absolutely dominate her.”

Elsewhere, the women debate whether anyone interested in joining their ranks is a clout chaser as newcomer Miranda Hope makes her major entrance, determined to “set the record straight” about her involvement with Taylor in the swinging scandal that dominated season one.

Ah, yes. The swinging scandal.

Hulu found itself a pretty big hit with Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. (Hulu)

The first season of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives turned into Hulu’s most-watched unscripted premiere of 2024… based on the first three days of streaming on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ wildly-anticipated new season will premiere May 15, as all 10 episodes will be made available on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.