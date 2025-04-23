Sophie Nyweide Cause of Death: Former Child Star Was Pregnant at Time of Passing, Death …

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Actress Sophie Nyweide has passed away under mysterious circumstances.

The former child star — who appeared in such films as Bella, Margot at the Wedding, Mammoth, and Noah — was just 24 years old.

And now, Sophie’s death certificate has confirmed that she was pregnant at the time of her passing.

Sophie Nyweide attends the press conference for ‘Mammoth’ as part of the 59th Berlin Film Festival at the Grand Hyatt Hotel on February 8, 2009 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Sophie Nyweide’s cause of death remains a mystery

According to a report from People magazine, Sophie’s body was found in “a wooded area” in Bennington, Vermont, about 25 miles from her home in Manchester Center.

Her cause of death remains unknown, and police say they have not ruled out foul play.

Sophie’s mother says the actress — who struggled with trauma and substance abuse issues throughout her life — was known to have been using drugs at the time of her death.

The details regarding her pregnancy — such as how far along she was — are also unclear, but a source tells People that Sophie was in the very early stages.

The outlet says the Vermont Department of Health has not responded to their request for additional information.

Sophie Nyweide arrives at the “New York City Serenade” World Premiere screening during the Toronto International Film Festival 2007 held at the Varisty 8 theatre on September 13, 2007 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Philip Cheung/Getty Images)

While the mysteries surrounding Sophie’s death are surely compounding her family’s pain, the actress’ loved ones have chosen to focus on fond memories by posting a loving online obituary.

“Creative, athletic and wise beyond her years, Sophie accomplished so much in the time she danced upon earth (literally – she danced as she moved!),” reads the tribute.

“She dreamed (more like demanded!) to be an actor, without ever knowing her mother was an actor, so she did that too with an ease we all marveled about.”

The family added that Sophie often attempted to sublimate the pain she’d endured via artistic expression.

“Sophie was a kind and trusting girl. Often this left her open to being taken advantage of by others. She wrote and drew voraciously and much of this art depicts the depth she had and it also represents the pain she suffered,” the obituary read.

“Many of her writings and artwork are roadmaps of her struggles and traumas.”

Our thoughts go out to Sophie loved ones during this enormously difficult time.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.