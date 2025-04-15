Savannah Chrisley & Robert Shiver: It’s Over!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Savannah Chrisley is now single.

After nearly two years of dating former college football player Robert Shiver, the two have parted ways.

This is a very difficult and complex time in Savannah’s life, as it is for the rest of her family.

Savannah will soon open up about the split. But hey, we already know that her ex has had worse breakups than this one.

Wearing a vibrant orange jacket and a seemingly ironic hat, Savannah Chrisley speaks on her podcast in 2023. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Savannah Chrisley is single

In 2023, Savannah Chrisley and Robert Shiver began seeing each other.

One of their first memorable public outings was a very public display of affection at the Alabama rodeo.

Zach Bryan performed while the two embraced and kissed in the VIP section.

Now, various sites including TMZ report, Savannah and Robert have split.

Savannah is expected to delve into the breakup during the Tuesday, April 15 episode of her Unlocked podcast.

Apparently, she will also divulge that the breakup officially ended on March 6, over a month ago.

Savannah Chrisley wears black in early February 2024 while speaking on a podcast. (Image Credit: YouTube)

It was not immediately clear why the two broke up

Additionally, it is unclear why Savannah opted to wait so long to reveal the breakup.

However, weeks ago, she took a flight — which no longer seems to be as safe as it was even less than a year ago — and was flying solo.

Obviously, taking a solo flight is pretty normal for many adults. But, in some cases, solo travel is a sign of a breakup.

Savannah Chrisley sits across from her brother, Grayson Chrisley, during the recording of a June 2023 episode of her podcast. The entire look has powerful “landlord white” vibes. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Robert Shiver is known for more than being Savannah’s boyfriend — and now, her ex.

In addition to having been a football player for Auburn University, he also survived an infamous alleged murder-for-hire conspiracy.

Lindsay Shiver is expected to go to trial in August (the trial was previously scheduled for March).

Authorities claim that she attempted to put out a hit on her estranged husband. Yikes!

Wearing a red jacket, Savannah Chrisley speaks on the “Unlocked” podcast in early 2024. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Her whole family is in turmoil these days

As we mentioned, this is a very difficult time for Savannah.

She is now playing the role of primary caregiver and “parent” because her actual parents are both in prison.

Obviously, Todd and Julie Chrisley are pretty famously not good people.

They are not sympathetic, even though many regard their prison sentences and experiences as unfair. Given her own political statements and activities, Savannah doesn’t seem to be so great either.

But the 27-year-old is going through a lot. It’s unclear if the breakup is due to the stress on her family, or simply would have happened anyway.