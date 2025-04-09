Sabrina Carpenter Fortnite Character Instantly Gets NSFW Thanks to Creative Fans

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Sabrina Carpenter is putting on a show in Fortnite.

The at times scandalous singer has a reputation for salacious poses on stage.

Now that the beloved short queen singer has become a Fortnite Festival game icon alongside numerous other pop culture figures, fans are taking it to a whole new level.

As you can see in a few examples below, players are having a blast, having Sabrina do spicy theatrics.

Sabrina Carpenter performs on stage during The BRIT Awards 2025 at The O2 Arena on March 01, 2025. (Photo Credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Sabrina Carpenter has joined Fortnite

Most video games have stories, characters, and settings — adapted from source material or invented for the games themselves.

Fortnite, which is traditionally a battle royale type game but also has other modes, tends to borrow (legally, of course) other established properties — from public figures to films to other video games.

On the surface, the idea is simply that the predominantly younger player base simply dukes it out while chatting with friends.

However, the various game modes and the innate nature of human creativity means that people can have real fun with it.

So naturally, with the announcement of a playable likeness of Sabrina Carpenter becoming a Fortnite character alongside the likes of Deadpool, Kratos, and Travis Scott, fans were excited.

Some because they are huge fans of the singer. Some because they’re thirsty for her. And there’s a lot of overlap between those two groups.

With that in mind, is it any surprise to see this digital rendering of Carpenter seeming to give lap dances, “ride,” and more — often with other players who have taken on the guise of the singer?

they never should've added sabrina to fortnite LMFAOOO😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/pwlvmBV2k5 — 𝗱𝗮𝗻𝗻𝘆🫧💚 (@beyoncegarden) April 9, 2025

Genuinely, it’s wonderful to see human creativity on display

In the world of flesh, Sabrina Carpenter says “Have you ever tried this one?” on stage before striking a pose — often a suggestive one.

(Anyone else remember the recent pearl-clutching when Sabrina pretended to be in the midst of a fully clothed spitroast? That was only last month)

Well, now fans are using that same catchphrase — which, yes, is a voiceline in the game — before trying to coordinate the spiciest attempts at raunchiness that a Rated T for Teen game can offer.

If you have ever played any kind of multiplayer game in the past couple of decades, none of this is likely a surprise to you.

Most video games in recent years have had a sudden and dramatic reduction in sexual or even overly suggestive content. (See also, the movie industry, where sex scenes are few and far between)

Some of this is our deeply conservative and sex-negative culture rearing its ugly head.

Some of it is businessman brainrot — seeking to maximize sales by expanding the audience to teens who won’t need a parent to sign off. It’s bleak, but gamers make do.

Sabrina Carpenter attends The BRIT Awards 2025 at the InterContinental London – The O2 on March 01, 2025. (Photo Credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Does the singer herself mind this?

Anyone who grew up making Barbies (or X-Men, or Transformers, or whatever) kiss cannot be surprised at this. Of course similar antics play out in battle royale games that people usually play with friends.

And Sabrina Carpenter herself has flirty, suggestive dances as part of her real-life performances.

We cannot claim to know the inner workings at Epic Games. But we wouldn’t be surprised if she received notice of all of the emotes when she made this deal.

Anyone who isn’t comfortable with some creatively posed emotes of themselves really should not want to be in video games. Especially since there are plenty with more spicy potential than Fortnite.