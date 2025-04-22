Ben Affleck Has Set His Sights on Newly Single Sydney Sweeney: Report

Reading Time: 3 minutes

As we previously reported, Sydney Sweeney is newly single, having called off her wedding with longtime fiance Jonathan Davino.

And according to one new report, the moment Sydney and Jonathan broke up, Ben Affleck saw a bright signal in the night sky and swooped in for a shot at Hollywood’s hottest actress.

Yes, even though he’s 52 and she’s 27, there are reports that Ben is trying to make his way into Sydney’s life.

Ben Affleck attends the world premiere of ‘The Accountant 2’ during the 2025 SXSW Conference and Festival at The Paramount Theatre on March 08, 2025 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

Is there any truth to those reports? We’ll leave that for you to decide.

Ben Affleck and Sydney Sweeney: Actually happening or tabloid nonsense?

According to a new report from Radar Online, Ben has been “making it known he’s intrigued by [Sydney].”

“He’s been asking around and putting it out there that he wants to get an introduction,” a source tells the outlet.

Possibly in an effort to tone down the creepiness of those inquiries, Ben has reportedly been making it clear that his interest in Sydney goes beyond mere physical attraction.

Sydney Sweeney attends Variety Power of Young Hollywood at NeueHouse Los Angeles on August 10, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

“He swears his interest goes beyond her looks. She’s already making moves in Hollywood as a producer, and he thinks that’s incredibly impressive,” one source tells the outlet.

“He’s heard great things about her intelligence and business savvy through the grapevine, so he’s very eager to meet her and see for himself.”

According to the insider, Sydney’s lack of interest in partying is “another draw” for Ben.

Affleck is a recovering alcoholic, and Sweeney says she’s never had any interest in booze.

“I don’t drink. I just identify as just a water person … I never really think about alcohol, to be honest,” Sydney once remarked, according to Radar.

Sydney Sweeney attends as Armani Beauty celebrates the launch of the My Way Refillable Parfum with Sydney Sweeney on April 28, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Armani beauty)

The age issue

Obviously, the quarter-century age gap is significant, but Ben reportedly doesn’t see it as a deal-breaker.

“If she were the typical 27-year-old that loved to go out clubbing, he’d be turned off,” the source noted.

“But she’s actually known to be a homebody, not out on the party scene. She’s driven and confident, which are qualities that Ben has always been drawn to.

“Still, with a massive age gap, who knows if she’d be interested in him. But he’s going to shoot his shot when the time comes, he has nothing to lose.”

Ben Affleck attends the Los Angeles premiere of Amazon Studio’s “The Tender Bar” at TCL Chinese Theatre on December 12, 2021 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Massive age gaps are not uncommon in Hollywood, but Ben recently split from Jennifer Lopez, who’s actually several years older than him.

Sure, Affleck also dated the much-younger Ana de Armas, but he’s not some DiCaprio-type with a reputation for chasing after actresses who are several decades his junior.

That’s just one reason why we would be surprised if there’s any truth to the Ben-Sydney rumors.

But hey — stranger things have certainly happened!