Why Did Morgan Wallen Storm Off Stage After Performing on ‘SNL’?

Morgan Wallen performed on Saturday Night Live this week, and at first, everything appeared to go smoothly.

The country megastar wowed the crowd with songs “I’m the Problem” and “Just in Case.”

But just before the night came to a close, Morgan sent a strong message that all was not well in Studio 8H.

As is customary, he joined the cast and host — in this case, recent Oscar winner Mikey Madison — on stage to say goodbye to the audience.

But in a surprise move, Morgan whispered something to Mikey and stormed off stage as the credits began to roll.

Morgan Wallen’s ‘SNL’ stunt leaves viewers baffled

For obvious reasons, the move left viewers highly confused.

“That was the strangest ‘snl’ ending credits ive ever seen? stage empty asf standing far behind them and morgan wallen just walking off before the credits even started rolling,” one X user wrote, according to Page Six.

“Morgan Wallen is the first musical guest or host on ‘SNL’ that I can recall who just walked off stage during ‘goodnights’ before the credits even started to roll,” added another.

“Morgan Wallen with a little more of the catty-ass petty loser s–t he so proudly displayed running offstage down the center aisle & right past the camera at ‘SNL’ curtain call,” a third chimed in.

“Morgan Wallen proving once again he has ZERO self control and is a little b0tch storming off the stage before the credits even rolled. Hope the tantrum was worth it because you’ll NEVER be on #SNL again,” a fourth wrote.

That comment seemed to refer to Wallen’s well-documented issues with controlling his emotions.

In April of last year, Wallen was arrested after hurling a chair off a rooftop bar and nearly striking a police officer. And it wasn’t his first brush with the law.

Morgan Wallen’s complex history with ‘SNL’

And this may have been an emotionally charged night for the singer, thanks to his complex history with SNL.

At the height of the Covid-19 lockdowns, Wallen was disinvited from the show after video of him breaking protocol while partying circulated on social media.

Wallen returned to the show and performed two months later.

And then there’s the matter of the current political climate.

As you’re surely aware, these are very divisive times, and Morgan’s audience can mostly be found in red states.

SNL doesn’t exactly hold back in its criticism of the Trump administration, and New York City — despite being the president’s hometown — is not terribly popular with conservatives these days.

Tellingly, after leaving the studio, Morgan posted a photo of his private jet with a caption reading, “Get me to God’s country.”

He seemed to be saying that he couldn’t wait to get out of NYC.

And in these hyper-polarized, hyper-political times, that message will probably play well with his fanbase.

Maybe politics played a role in Morgan’s decision to storm off stage. Or maybe it was just a decision he made on impulse, and he later felt the need to justify it.

The sad fact is, we might never know the truth of this situation.