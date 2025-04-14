Meghan Markle ‘Provoked Outrage’ By Sharing Message From Ukranian Official: …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Meghan Markle is at the center of an unexpected controversy this week.

And it all started when Prince Harry made a surprise visit to Ukraine last week.

As we previously reported, Harry spent some time with soldiers and civilians whose lives have been torn apart by the war that’s been ravaging Ukraine for over three years.

During his trip, Harry visited the Superhuman Center, which specializes in the treatment of wounded veterans.

He also met with Yulia Svyrydenko, Ukraine’s Minister of Economy, who gifted him with a basket of the country’s famous pysanka Easter eggs and Easter cakes made from flour grown in demined fields.

Harry, of course, brought the baskets home, prompting Meghan to post a photo of the note that she received from Svyrydenko.

“Your Royal Highness, I would like to express my sincere thanks for everything your family is doing for Ukraine,” the official wrote. And that’s where our controversy begins.

The tift over titles

You see, as The Daily Beast points out, Meghan and Harry never formally surrendered their royal titles, but apparently, they did agree to stop being addressed as royal highnesses.

And it seems that Meghan posting a note in which she’s addressed as HRH is being taken as a public rejection of that arrangement.

“It’s outrageous. Every time you think they can’t make it worse, they make it worse,” a source identified as “a friend of the king” told The Daily Beast.

“The deal with the HRH was a way to stop them cashing in while letting them walk away with pride and dignity and trust, and now Markle is using her HRH on a website which seems to exist to sell jam,” the source continued, adding:

“They say they want reconciliation. I’m sure the king’s first reaction will be dismay, but he simply doesn’t allow himself to get angry about things like this anymore.”

A friend of Prince William’s offered a different take, suggesting that the post was Harry and Meghan’s way of seeing where they stand with the royals.

“It’s actually quite a clever way of testing the water, because there is deniability there, she can say, ‘Well, I just wanted to publish this nice letter to raise awareness for Ukraine, and oops! they got my name wrong—but oh, actually, now I think of it, I never gave the title up anyway, and maybe I will start using it again,'” said the second source.

“It’s a step in the wrong direction, basically, away from the agreement. You’d have to be an idiot to believe that she didn’t know exactly what she was doing when she posted that message, unedited, to her stories.”

We suppose it’s possible that this was a bit of cynical social manipulation on Meghan’s part. But it seems much more likely that she just wanted to post a nice note that she received from a leader of a war-torn country.