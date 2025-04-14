Ben Affleck Describes Relationship Struggles After Finalizing Divorce from Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck seems to be dropping hints about his recent divorce.
In the wake of finalizing his split from J-Lo, the actor has — by his own admission — cultivated more privacy about his personal life.
However, that doesn’t mean that he’s gone into hiding. He’s still a famous actor who’s out giving interviews.
And despite every reason to keep some things to himself, he’s now describing relationship struggles.
Like his character, Ben Affleck understands relationship struggles
During a recent press event, Ben Affleck promoted The Accountant 2.
There, he delved into the relationship troubles of Christian Wolff, his character.
“Here’s a guy who’s trying to figure out,” the actor began. “He wants to have a relationship with a woman.”
Affleck continued: “He’s trying to figure out how to do that, like, how to put yourself out there.”
“You know, he’s not comfortable extending himself,” Affleck suggested.
“He doesn’t really know how to flirt exactly,” he added.
Affleck characterized:
“He’s not comfortable … like so many of us.” That part comes across as a personal admission, as well.
‘Am I going to humiliate myself?’
“It’s not easy for anyone figuring out relationships,” Affleck then acknowledged.
He specified that this is true “particularly at the very early part.”
Affleck described this as “where you’re trying to gauge, ‘What does this signal mean? Is this person looking at me? Do they like me? Am I going to humiliate myself if I go over there?’”
Naturally, many people instantly connected Affleck’s comments about relationship difficulties to his real world love life.
After all, it was only three months ago that he and Jennifer Lopez finalized their divorce.
This was their second major attempt at a relationship.
Famously, they were engaged in the early 2000s. In 2021, they hard launched Bennifer 2.0, married, and then split last year.
Is he really describing J-Lo?
That said, we have to note that Affleck is describing the uncertainty that comes early in a relationship.
Affleck and Lopez have not been unfamiliar with each other for over two decades. So his fallout with her, and his recent socializing with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, seem like they’re about something else.
But many still have the impression that Affleck is commenting on his relationship failures as he discusses this fictional character.
The only real question may be whether he’s talking about familiar faces or someone new.