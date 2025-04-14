Ben Affleck Describes Relationship Struggles After Finalizing Divorce from Jennifer Lopez

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Ben Affleck seems to be dropping hints about his recent divorce.

In the wake of finalizing his split from J-Lo, the actor has — by his own admission — cultivated more privacy about his personal life.

However, that doesn’t mean that he’s gone into hiding. He’s still a famous actor who’s out giving interviews.

And despite every reason to keep some things to himself, he’s now describing relationship struggles.

Ben Affleck promotes the upcoming film “The Accountant 2” at the Amazon MGM Studios presentation during CinemaCon, the official convention of Cinema United, at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on April 02, 2025. (Photo Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Like his character, Ben Affleck understands relationship struggles

During a recent press event, Ben Affleck promoted The Accountant 2.

There, he delved into the relationship troubles of Christian Wolff, his character.

“Here’s a guy who’s trying to figure out,” the actor began. “He wants to have a relationship with a woman.”

Affleck continued: “He’s trying to figure out how to do that, like, how to put yourself out there.”

Ben Affleck attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024. (Photo Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

“You know, he’s not comfortable extending himself,” Affleck suggested.

“He doesn’t really know how to flirt exactly,” he added.

Affleck characterized:

“He’s not comfortable … like so many of us.” That part comes across as a personal admission, as well.

‘Am I going to humiliate myself?’

“It’s not easy for anyone figuring out relationships,” Affleck then acknowledged.

He specified that this is true “particularly at the very early part.”

Affleck described this as “where you’re trying to gauge, ‘What does this signal mean? Is this person looking at me? Do they like me? Am I going to humiliate myself if I go over there?’”

Ben Affleck attends the world premiere of ‘The Accountant 2’ during the 2025 SXSW Conference and Festival at The Paramount Theatre on March 08, 2025. (Photo Credit: Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

Naturally, many people instantly connected Affleck’s comments about relationship difficulties to his real world love life.

After all, it was only three months ago that he and Jennifer Lopez finalized their divorce.

This was their second major attempt at a relationship.

Famously, they were engaged in the early 2000s. In 2021, they hard launched Bennifer 2.0, married, and then split last year.

Ben Affleck attends the Los Angeles premiere of Warner Bros. “The Flash” at Ovation Hollywood on June 12, 2023. (Photo Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)

Is he really describing J-Lo?

That said, we have to note that Affleck is describing the uncertainty that comes early in a relationship.

Affleck and Lopez have not been unfamiliar with each other for over two decades. So his fallout with her, and his recent socializing with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, seem like they’re about something else.

But many still have the impression that Affleck is commenting on his relationship failures as he discusses this fictional character.

The only real question may be whether he’s talking about familiar faces or someone new.