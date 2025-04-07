Tyler Baltierra Condemns ‘Heartbreaking’ Carly Photo Leaks: Everyone Will …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell are heartbroken over recent photo leaks.

Despite recently going scorched earth on Carly’s parents, it’s clear that Tyler and Catelynn care a lot about their eldest biological daughter.

Seeing the same fans who shame the two for discussing the adoption gleefully circulating photos of Carly feels bleak.

The Teen Mom: The Next Chapter stars are expressing their dismay over this violation of her privacy.

Tyler Baltierra has an emotional moment on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. (Photo Credit: MTV)

Tyler Baltierra feels heartbroken by the leaks

On Saturday, April 5, Tyler Baltierra took to his Instagram Story to address the leaks.

“To say I’m disappointed is an understatement,” he began. “It’s literally heartbreaking & sad that people are still continuing to share pictures & now videos of Carly.”

Tyler accused: “The same people & pages who brutalize me & Cate with daily cruelty/hate for just speaking about our adoption story publicly are now participating in sharing her actual picture & video publicly.”

Tyler and Catelynn are sitting down here for a reunion with Carly’s adopted parents. (MTV)

“We haven’t shown her face in over 11 years because that’s what her parents wanted,” Tyler pointed out.

And, he continued, “now all of you are just doing it without a care in the world.”

Tyler emphasized that “it’s truly devastating.”

Tyler Baltierra on Teen Mom OG. It’s a familiar expression of concern that he wears here. (Image Credit: MTV)

He did work in some shade towards Brandon and Teresa Davis

“I’m beyond heartbroken for Carly & her parents,” Tyler continued.

Then, he added: “(if this is something they really didn’t want).”

The implication is that he is at least considering the possibility that they do not mind.

It is also possible that Tyler is simply referring to the fact that they do not speak to him and Catelynn.

Catelynn and Tyler talk about plans for a trial separation in this scene from Teen Mom OG. (MTV)

“Every Sunday, I would watch that morning worship,” Tyler described, “hoping & wishing I’d see her beautiful face & voice that day.”

He detailed: “I would watch in silence, through tears & feel so much joy in my heart, & I made sure I kept it private to myself.”

Tyler affirmed that “those precious few minutes every Sunday” were deeply special.

He fears that these fleeting moments “could be gone now too” thanks to these leaks.

Tyler Baltierra is opening up here to his wife on an episode of Teen Mom in late summer 2023. (Image Credit: MTV)

He expects to take the blame, one way or the other

“I’m beyond heartbroken,” Tyler reiterated. “I know everyone will blame me & Cate for this, but just remember…we’re not the ones who have posted her.”

He concluded: “We’re not the ones who’ve leaked her photos or videos, you all have & that is the sad irony here.”

Under normal circumstances, a glimpse at a teenager singing in her church choir would not be cause for alarm.

In this case, her privacy-minded parents and the general Teen Mom shenanigans of it all make Tyler and Catelynn clearly feel that this could make current tensions even worse.