Elton John Opens Up About Loss of Eyesight

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Back in December, Elton John revealed that he had lost his eyesight.

The unexpected revelation came as Elton addressed the crowd at a charity performance of the Devil Wears Prada musical, for which he wrote the score.

The rock icon suggested that his eyesight had deteriorated to the point that he was unable to view last night’s performance.

Elton John attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Elton John Reveals Loss of Vision to London Crowd

The startling news came as Elton praised the musical’s cast and crew.

“As some of you may know, I have had issues and now I have lost my sight. I haven’t been able to see the performance, but I have enjoyed listening to it,” according to The Daily Mail.

“To my husband, who’s been my rock, because I haven’t been able to come to many of the previews because as you know, I’ve lost my eyesight, so it’s hard for me to see it, but I love to hear it,” he continued, according to a TikTok video (per Page Six).

Elton John waves outside the Royal Courts of Justice on March 27, 2023 in London, England. Elton John is one of several claimants along with Prince Harry in a lawsuit against Associated Newspapers, publisher of the Daily Mail. (Photo by Belinda Jiao/Getty Images)

“And, boy, it sounded good tonight! OK! Thank you for coming!”

A Gradual Loss

Elton first hinted at issues involving his eyesight back in September of 2024.

At the time, the 77-year-old issued a statement in which he revealed that he had “limited vision in one eye” after dealing with a “severe eye infection” over the summer.

“I am healing, but it’s an extremely slow process and it will take some time before sight returns to the impacted eye,” he wrote.

Honoree Elton John attends the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, which was broadcast live on FOX on May 27, 2021. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Last month, during an interview with Robin Roberts of Good Morning America, Elton revealed that his condition had worsened.

“I, unfortunately, lost my eyesight in my right eye in July because I had an infection in the South of France and it’s been four months now since I haven’t been able to see,” he said.

“And my left eye’s not the greatest so there’s hope and encouragement that it will be OK, but I’m kind of stuck at the moment…”

But now, Elton is suggesting he’s lost his eyesight in both eyes.

Elton John attends the Elton John: Never Too Late European debut as part of the London Film Festival at Southbank Centre – Royal Festival Hall on October 10, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for Disney)

What’s Next For Elton John?

Though he retired from touring in 2023, Elton continues to lead an active and high-profile life.

In addition to his work in the theater, he supports numerous charitable causes, and he recently joined Prince Harry and other celebs in their battle against tabloid overreach.

The music legend has offered no specifics about the nature of the infection that cost him his sight, or the ways in which his condition might affect his future plans.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.