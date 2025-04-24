Lulu Roman Cause of Death: ‘Hee Haw’ Star, Gospel Singer Passes Away at 78

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Lulu Roman — the comedian and musician who became famous for her appearances on the sketch show Hee Haw — has passed away.

She was 78 years old.

Roman appeared on the very first episode of Hee Haw in June 1969 and on the last one, in June 1993.

Lulu Roman sings at Center Stage at The Opry celebrating Minnie Pearl’s 100th at The Grand Ole Opry on October 22, 2012 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Beth Gwinn/Getty Images)

In between, Roman developed a massive following and built a second career for herself as a gospel singer.

Over the course of her career, Lulu performed with some of the biggest stars of the era, including Dolly Parton.

News of Lulu’s passing comes courtesy of her son, Damon Roman, who confirmed her death to The Hollywood Reporter. No cause of death has been determined.

From humble beginnings to global fame

Born Bertha Louise Hable in a home for unwed mothers in 1946, Roman was later dropped off at an orphanage in Dallas. She was never adopted.

Roman developed substance abuse issues while still in school. After graduating, she supported her habit by dancing in nightclubs owned by Jack Ruby, who would later shoot and kill Lee Harvey Oswald.

Leroy Van Dyke and Lulu Roman attend the 2nd Annual Legendary Lunch presented by Webster Public Relations and CMA at The Palm Restaurant on February 8, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Webster Public Relations)

It was when she met and charmed country music legend Buck Owens that Lulu’s luck began to change.

“He liked my sense of humor,” she recalled in a 2020 interview. “He told me once that he’d just sit and observe me. I said, ‘Lord have mercy!’ He said it was real interesting: ‘You’re a master at quick wit.’ I wasn’t sure what he was talking about, but I got hold of it later.”

When it came time to assemble a cast for Hee Haw, Roman was at the top of Owens’ list.

“They needed one boy next door, one fat dumb man, one fat dumb woman,” Roman said in one of her final interviews. “Buck said, ‘I got your girl! She’s in Dallas!’”

Roman was forced to step away from the show in 1971 after she was arrested for drug possession.

George Lindsey and Lulu Roman attend Country’s Family Reunion Salute to the Kornfield on May 27, 2011 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Dean Dixon via Getty Images)

She was rehired in 1973 after she got sober and converted to Christianity.

This time, she convinced producers to allow her to sing.

“After I gave my heart to Jesus, the Lord started working on me and making me into quite a different person than when I started,” she once said.

Our thoughts go out to Lulu Roman’s loved ones during this enormously difficult time.